Pregnancy can be a trying time. You gain weight, your hormones act crazy and you are always tired. Now, finally, after delivery, you may be thinking that the worst is behind you. But this is the time when you need to work hard on yourself and get back in shape. If you want to enjoy overall health and wellness, you need to make the effort to get back in shape. But you must choose the right postnatal exercises. These workouts will tone your body and help you get your weight back in control. It will also rejuvenate and energise you. It will also help you overcome your postpartum depression. It is important to start, no doubt. But you must take it slow. Listen to your body and know when to stop.

Here, we list a few postnatal exercises that will help you do just this.

Go for a walk

It is good for your whole body. You can walk anywhere, anytime. There is no planning required. It does not put any pressure on your joints and there is no chance of injury. So take a 30 minute walk every day. It will boost heart health and build endurance too besides building up your strength.

Swimming is good too

This is gentle on your body and it give a proper workout to the entire body. It is a low-impact exercise and it will make you stronger. This is definitely a great postnatal exercise.

Try yoga

Yoga is another postnatal exercise that you can try. It will stretch and strengthen all your core muscles. Postpartum yoga loosens stiff muscles, brings down stress, helps you fight fatigue and strengthens the abdominal and pelvic region. Do this under proper guidance only to avoid the risk of injury.

Work your abs

Make your core stronger by doing some gentle exercises to strengthen your abs. Pelvic lifts are a good start here. Planks are also not a bad option. Perform some deep breathing exercises too. This will make it easier for you to get back to normal activities after your delivery. It will also help you in future pregnancies.