Post-Partum Depression Or Post-Partum Blues: Can You Tell The Difference?

There are many misconceptions around post-partum depression, including the stigma around considering depression as a failure rather than a medical condition.

Childbirth is a challenging yet joyous event for most mothers, but some may experience changes in mood including depressive feelings. It is important to differentiate post-partum depression from a more benign and self-limiting condition called post-partum blues. It is common to experience transient feelings of sadness, self-doubt, anxiety, exhaustion and irritability around or right after delivering a baby. This resolves in a few weeks and does not interfere with a person's ability to take care of their child.

Post-partum depression is a more severe condition though, it is estimated that 9 per cent to 22 per cent of women experience some form of it worldwide (WHO, 2016)

Symptoms of post-partum depression

Post-partum depression comes with some signs. Be alert for the following symptoms to get early treatment.

Persistently low or depressive mood lasting over 2 weeks, most of the time. Poor sleep and poor appetite Low energy, difficulty concentration on simple tasks Persistent irritability Recurring thoughts of hopelessness, guilt and helplessness Decreased interest or pleasure in everyday activities or taking care of your baby It can also cause thoughts of self-harm, suicide or thoughts of wanting to harm the baby

Causes of post-partum depression

What causes post-partum depression in not wholly clear, but studies indicate that genetic vulnerabilities and hormonal changes during and after pregnancy have their effects on mood states. It is seen to run in families.

Risk factors of post-partum depression

Some risk factors for this condition include:

Depression during pregnancy

A prior history of depression or mental health conditions

Stressful life events

Limited social support

Financial constraints

Younger age (<25 years of age)

Domestic violence

Drug or alcohol use

All the above factors can increase the chances of post-partum depression. Recent research has indicated that the COVID pandemic has caused a spike in prevalence of post-partum depression. Social isolation, social distancing, limited family support, limited childcare support and illness due to the virus increase risks of developing depression.

The good news: It can be easily treated

The good news is that post-partum depression is a very treatable condition. The first step in this is to educate yourself about the symptoms of post-partum depression and be able to connect with your feelings. Partners and families also play a huge role here in identifying personality changes in new mothers and helping them make sense of this. Unfortunately, there are many misconceptions around post-partum depression, which include the stigma around considering depression as a failure rather than a medical condition. The beliefs that it is normal for mothers to be experiencing mood changes, which are severe, that it is harmless and expected and will pass without any intervention.

There are many helpful treatments which include:

Talk therapy such as cognitive behavioral therapy, family therapy, couples counseling and supportive interventions.

There may be need for antidepressant treatment in the form of medications, which are very safe and effective and strongly recommended for those who are suffering a lot.

Please do seek emergent medical attention if you or someone you know is experiencing thoughts of self-harm, suicide or thoughts of harming the baby.

(This article is authored by Dr Rishi Gautam, Medical Director of Psychiatry at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland and Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, GW School of Medicine & Health Sciences, Washington DC, US)