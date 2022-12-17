What Are The Possibilities Of Expecting Mothers To Pass On Diabetes To Babies?

What's the chance of a diabetic mom giving diabetes to kids?

Diabetes affects around 537 million people worldwide, which is expected to rise to 783 million by 2045. But what exactly is diabetes, and how does gestational diabetes affect the mother and the child? Diabetes is often termed a 'silent killer' as the symptoms are not immediately obvious and can remain undetected in many people for an extended period. People with diabetes have higher blood sugar levels (hyperglycaemia) for prolonged periods, which causes grave health issues such as damage to blood vessels, eyes, kidneys, and the heart.

During pregnancy, consistently high blood sugar or 'hyperglycaemia' can lead to several health risks for the baby. Given the severity and long-term complications that the condition can pose, it is natural for people to worry about passing diabetes on to their children. Therefore, to reduce risks to the child, understanding diabetes during pregnancy and keeping glucose levels in the normal range is crucial at this stage. Dr Abhijit A Jadhav, Diabetologist, Godrej Memorial Hospital (A beneficiary of the Pirojsha Godrej Foundation), explains that two types of diabetes can affect the mother during pregnancy:

Pregestational diabetes (Pre-existing Diabetes): In this condition, the expecting parent has either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes before getting pregnant. Type 1 diabetes is also not hereditary. People with type 2 diabetes can't use the insulin they have or do not make enough insulin. To keep the blood sugar in check, insulin shots or medication to lower blood sugar may be prescribed. Gestational diabetes: This condition develops during pregnancy; the expecting parent does not have diabetes before the pregnancy and it usually goes away after the baby is born. However, if there is a risk of developing type 2 diabetes, the doctor can screen early in the pregnancy.

The risk of gestational diabetes may be higher in those who:

i. Are older than 25 years

ii. Are overweight and obese

iii. Have had gestational diabetes in past pregnancies

You may like to read

iv. Have a family history of type 2 diabetes

v. Have given birth to a large baby

vi. Have had a stillbirth

vii. Are of Indian ethnicity

If the expecting parent has diabetes, several complications might affect the baby during pregnancy. These include congenital disabilities and miscarriages, high blood sugar, low oxygen levels, high blood pressure, poor lung development and stillbirth.

Risk Of Diseases

After the baby is born, the risks include macrosomia, a condition where babies are born more significant than usual and are more likely to get hurt during delivery, low blood sugar (hypoglycaemia), low blood iron, low blood calcium, high levels of red blood cells, congenital disabilities, premature delivery, and long-term health complications. In addition, babies born to mothers with gestational diabetes are more likely to have diabetes and be obese later in life.

Baby's Treatment

While the expecting parent and the baby are monitored closely by healthcare providers during pregnancy, it is also necessary to visit the doctor for follow-up visits and monitoring. The baby's treatment after delivery depends on how well the blood glucose was managed during pregnancy and delivery, so keeping sugar levels in check is strictly necessary. In addition, regularly monitoring blood sugar and weight, taking medication or insulin as prescribed, and eating nutritious food are the best ways to reduce complications for babies.

The complications associated with having pre-existing diabetes or gestational diabetes can be mitigated with early intervention and adequate monitoring of diet, exercise, and lifestyle choices.