Poor Sleep, Overeating And Stress: How Post-Holiday Habits Can Disrupt Fertility In Men And Women

Disturbing your regular schedules like overeating, staying up late or waking up late in the morning and completely ignoring exercise during the holidays, can significantly impact the reproductive health of both males and females if not re-corrected immediately after the season ends. Here are the following are examples of how this disruption can affect the hormones and it can disrupt your daily routine of both genders.

How Post-Holiday Habits Can Disrupt Fertility In Men And Women?

Speaking to Dr Aradhya Achuri- Senior Consultant, Obstetrics & Gynaecology & Fertility, Kondapur, Hyderabad, "Multiple factors affect hormonal balance during the period just following the end of the holiday season, including not getting enough sleep, overeating, drinking excessive amounts of alcohol, smoking and not being productive."

Poor Sleep and Hormonal Imbalance

The doctor explains that during your poor sleep schedule, your body has a hard time maintaining its natural circadian rhythm and hence it controls your reproductive hormones. In females, the hormonal imbalance created by poor sleep may cause ovulation problems like not ovulating in the required time (ovulatory dysfunction), whereas in males, hormonal imbalances from lack of sleep may cause abnormal testosterone levels and decreased quality of sperm. Consumption of frozen and processed foods and excessive alcohol consumption result in oxidative stress and increased inflammation which, in turn, decreases fertility.

Temporary Lifestyle Changes Can Have Lasting Effects

Many people misunderstand and assume that temporary changes in their lifestyle have no lasting impact. People tend to acquire Short-term lifestyle changes, even if they are for a day or for weeks, can have lasting effects on the hormonal stability of individuals. Holidays can of course cause weight gain, increased levels of stress which results in changes in hormonal patterns, and metabolic imbalances caused after the holiday season may have strong effects on insulin sensitivity and thyroid function, both of which are nearly associated with reproductive health.

In females, metabolic imbalances may result in delayed ovulation or irregular ovulation or awkwardly stopping periods. In males, metabolic imbalances may lead to a decrease in sperm counts, motility, and morphology.

Post-Holiday Stress and Fertility Challenges

The main problem of post-holiday stress is another main contributor to difficulties while conceiving; emotional and mental stress releases cortisol, which in turn can lead to high levels of cortisol causing reproductive hormone suppression. Chronic stress can also lead to disturbed and delayed or complete absence of menstrual cycles in women and decreased sperm quality in men, resulting in difficulties with conception even following the holiday season.

Risks of Crash Dieting and Extreme Detox

An increasing number of individuals think they can reset their bodies through crash diets or some type of extreme detox, ultimately leading them to infertility. For instance, by significantly reducing calorie consumption in one's diet, you are at the same time depriving your body for a prolonged period of time of essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, zinc, folate and healthy fats needed for hormone synthesis and reproductive function. Doing prolonged periods of high-volume exercise also adds extra stress to the body and negatively influences how easily a female can ovulate or how well a male can produce enough testosterone.

Restoring Balance After the Holidays

The individual's reproductive health can be managed through how the individual reduces their stress with peaceful practices or by following a structured and balanced routine. Once the holidays have passed, couples trying to conceive should prioritise their enhancement for making healthy choices.

Basic fertility testing and training on how to perform it with proper guidance and/or consider consulting a fertility specialist, can help by relying on "quick fixes." Supporting each other's fertility after all of the holiday stress and chaos is best accomplished through maintaining a healthy, balanced lifestyle.