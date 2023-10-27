Manage your stress levels if you want to improve your chances of conceiving, the expert suggested.
Identify and address triggers: Figure out what is causing your stress levels to spike and look for ways to mitigate it.
Healthier lifestyle: Eat a balanced diet, get regular exercise, avoid alcoholand caffeine.
Get enough sleep: Eight hours of sleep is ideal to reduce stress and improve fertility.
Time management: Organise your daily routine and plan your schedule to get a proper balance of work and relaxation.
One can also opt for sex therapy which, according to the doctor, addresses issues and concerns with sexual function that may impact fertility but also provides an opportunity for couples to discuss their feelings openly.