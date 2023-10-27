She added that there are broadly two types of stressors, which are:

Psychological stressors: Thoughts and emotions that arise from everyday life, putting a strain on the body's reproductive functions.

Effects Of Stress On Fertility

"Stress can interfere with the body's delicate hormonal balance. Chronic stress and anxiety can impact ovulation, reduce sperm count, and lower libido," said Dr Mane.





She went on to explain that studies already show high levels of stress hormone cortisol in the body can interfere with important reproductive hormones , such as gonadotrophin-releasing hormone, leading to:

Stress response

Increased cortisol levels

Increased adrenaline levels

Increased prolactin levels

Effects on reproductive system

Reduced gonadotrophin-releasing hormone levels

Reduced blood flow to the reproductive organs

Disrupted menstrual cycles

Symptoms Of Stress-Induced Infertility

According to the doctor, stress-induced infertility may or may not have visible symptoms. In men, it leads to reduced sex drive, erectile dysfunction , decreased sperm count, reduced sperm motility. In women, it causes irregular menstrual cycles, decreased libido, painful or heavy periods , changes in cervical mucus.

Coping Mechanisms

There are several ways to cope, such as making lifestyle changes and seeking support from experts.





Yoga and meditation: These practices can help your body find peace and relaxation during stressful periods. Hormones like cortisol, adrenaline and prolactin can be reduced with these practices.

Partner support: Statistics suggest while having trouble getting pregnant can be stressful, support from a significant other can boost motivation.

Self-care: Show yourself some love by taking some time for yourself in the form of interacting with nature to reduce stress levels.