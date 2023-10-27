  • ENG

Poor Libido, Irregular Menses: How Stress Impacts Fertility

It is important to deal with stressors and triggers to ensure hormonal balance and a successful pregnancy.

Stress can interfere with the body's delicate hormonal balance. Chronic stress and anxiety can impact ovulation, reduce sperm count, and lower libido, warned a doctor.

October 27, 2023

Stress is believed to be the leading cause of health problems across the world. The current fast-paced, maddening corporate life demands long hours, and for women trying to conceive, these pressures can lead to certain difficulties, including infertility. According to Dr Tejal Mane, senior consultant gynecologist, obstetrician and infertility specialist at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Kalyani Nagar, Pune, while infertility in itself is a challenging and emotional experience, stress can sometimes make it even more difficult.

Causes Of Stress-Induced Infertility

"The body functions best when it is relaxed. Infertility can often be caused by stress and stress-related disorders, as it interferes with the hypothalamus, pituitary gland ovaries, which play vital roles in reproduction," the doctor explained.

She added that there are broadly two types of stressors, which are:

Environmental stressors: Such as pollution, excessive noise, radiation exposure that contribute to stress and affect reproductive capacity.

Psychological stressors: Thoughts and emotions that arise from everyday life, putting a strain on the body's reproductive functions.

Effects Of Stress On Fertility

"Stress can interfere with the body's delicate hormonal balance. Chronic stress and anxiety can impact ovulation, reduce sperm count, and lower libido," said Dr Mane.
She went on to explain that studies already show high levels of stress hormone cortisol in the body can interfere with important reproductive hormones, such as gonadotrophin-releasing hormone, leading to:
Symptoms Of Stress-Induced Infertility

According to the doctor, stress-induced infertility may or may not have visible symptoms. In men, it leads to reduced sex drive, erectile dysfunction, decreased sperm count, reduced sperm motility. In women, it causes irregular menstrual cycles, decreased libido, painful or heavy periods, changes in cervical mucus.

Coping Mechanisms

There are several ways to cope, such as making lifestyle changes and seeking support from experts.
Yoga and meditation: These practices can help your body find peace and relaxation during stressful periods. Hormones like cortisol, adrenaline and prolactin can be reduced with these practices.
Partner support: Statistics suggest while having trouble getting pregnant can be stressful, support from a significant other can boost motivation.
Self-care: Show yourself some love by taking some time for yourself in the form of interacting with nature to reduce stress levels.

Ways To Reduce Stress In Daily Life

Manage your stress levels if you want to improve your chances of conceiving, the expert suggested.

Identify and address triggers: Figure out what is causing your stress levels to spike and look for ways to mitigate it. Healthier lifestyle: Eat a balanced diet, get regular exercise, avoid alcoholand caffeine. Get enough sleep: Eight hours of sleep is ideal to reduce stress and improve fertility. Time management: Organise your daily routine and plan your schedule to get a proper balance of work and relaxation.One can also opt for sex therapy which, according to the doctor, addresses issues and concerns with sexual function that may impact fertility but also provides an opportunity for couples to discuss their feelings openly.