Pooping While Giving Birth? You Are Not Alone

As you might try to squeeze out your little one through your cervix, there is a fine possibility of you eliminating faecal matter alongside

While it can be a source of embarrassment for many expectant mothers, it is completely natural and sometimes not in anybody's control

Expectant mothers are taught a lot many things before they enter a labour room. From handling heavy contractions to understanding the various positions for childbirth, many women have an idea of how a natural birth experience would be for them. However, one conversation that is often missed in pre-birthing classes is that there is a probability of an expectant mother pooping in bed. Yes, it can happen and is very natural.

As you might try to squeeze out your little one through your cervix, there is a fine possibility of you eliminating faecal matter alongside. While it can be a source of embarrassment for many expectant mothers, it is completely natural and sometimes not in anybody's control.

Why does an expectant mother poop during birth?

There could be a myriad of reasons why an expectant mother might poop during labour or while delivery. One explanation is the effect of hormones or chemicals like prostaglandins that widens your cervix for the baby to come out. However, in the process, these chemicals might also loosen up the rectal muscles and the mother might experience diarrhoea at the onset of labour or during it. Sometimes if the baby might be in positions such as breech (feet pointing towards the birth canal), it too can exert pressure on your colon. Also, your medical assistants might ask you to push and this can become an obvious cause of your pooping while birthing.

TRENDING NOW

Is there a way you can stop pooping during birth?

Using an epidural during birthing (used to block nerve signals and for pain relief) will not have any effect on your pooping during childbirth. Earlier doctors and midwives used to use enemas before labour so that expectant mothers could empty their bowels right before the contractions but no medical benefit was found while using it. Hence, the practice is now discouraged. Neither it was found to reduce the risk of infections nor the chances of tissue tearing. In the end, you might not be the first mother who poops while you led out your little one. Your medical team is well prepared for it and might sail you through the experience with a smile.

RECOMMENDED STORIES