Planning pregnancy after 30? This one step could save your valuable time

An expert says a timely fertility evaluation can identify potential issues early which could help you avoid delays and improve your chances of a healthy pregnancy after 30.

Pregnancy after 30.

Planning to have kids after age 30 is becoming increasingly common as many couples choose to pursue education, careers or financial security before parenthood. While many women successfully become mothers in their 30s and 40s, an expert says that there is one important measure that can save valuable time i.e. the timely fertility evaluation if pregnancy is taking longer than expected.

Dr. Monika Jani, Gynaecologist and Obstetrician at Bhailal Amin General Hospital Vadodara, says that fertility naturally reduces with age. Therefore she advises couples to get their evaluation done and seek appropriate medical treatment instead of trying to conceive without being evaluated.

At what age do couples need to have their fertility tested?

For couples below 30 with no known genetic disorders or underlying health problems conception can often be simple. Dr. Jani says that at this point couples are given the chance to become familiar with the woman's ovulatory cycle and determine her fertile window before embarking on fertility treatment. Healthcare professionals usually advise that women who have failed to conceive naturally should attempt pregnancy for 1 year before undergoing an evaluation of their fertility but the timeline shifts as you get older than 30.

According to the Gynaecologist couples aged 30-35 should consider a fertility assessment if they are unable to conceive after six months of regular unprotected intercourse. Fertility gets lower by the year during that time window and early evaluation can help to detect potential problems before they get more complicated."

For couples 40 and above who have not been able to conceive Dr. Jani advises them to find out about their fertility right away. During this period the rate of fertility loss is greater so the provision of appropriate medical information could help couples understand their reproductive health.

Medical conditions that require earlier evaluation

Age does not dictate the time to start fertility testing. Dr. Jani says that for some medical issues the investigation should be done sooner irrespective of the age of the couple. These include:

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Polyendocrine metabolic ovarian syndrome (PMOS) Irregular menstrual cycles Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) or pelvic infection Endometriosis Male sexual dysfunction Previous pelvic surgery that caused adhesions History of bad obstetric outcomes (BOH)

What happens during fertility evaluation?

A fertility evaluation is used to determine the possible cause of infertility. The assessment usually involves assessment of ovulation, hormonal evaluations, evaluation of the male partner's sperm and tests to confirm that the fallopian tubes are open and normal. The Gynaecologist reminds couples about the value of preconception counselling where couples find out about health issues and lifestyle factors that could impact their fertility and pregnancy before they start trying for a baby.

Fertility decline because of the biological clock is a natural occurrence but unnecessary delays in evaluation can lead to lost time. She concludes, "Maintaining good overall health, seeking medical assessment early and following expert advice as needed can drastically increase the possibility of a healthy conception and pregnancy."

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and should not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a qualified fertility specialist or healthcare provider for personalized guidance.