Planning fatherhood? Doctor say every aspiring dad should get a fertility health check before trying for a baby

A male fertility health check can detect hidden issues early and improve chances of pregnancy through better reproductive health and lifestyle changes.

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In most of the time, couples are more busy of their partner woman's health when they plan a baby. Male fertility is equal, though, according to doctors. Experts actually believe that almost half of situations relating to infertility are caused by the male. That's why fertility professionals now recommend patients consider having a fertility health check before when they are considering fatherhood.

It is not only women who have fertility issues, Dr. Karthika Reddy Byreddy is a Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist at Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad says there are many men who think this. A routine fertility exam can identify as yet undiagnosed health problems early and help prevent complications with pregnancy.

Why Male Fertility Matters?

Male fertility is primarily dependent on the production of healthy sperm, the movement of sperm and whole reproductive health. Difficulty conceiving can be caused by conditions like low sperm count, poor quality sperm, hormone imbalance, infection or a blocked duct.

Infertility can happen in men and women and lifestyle factors like smoking, obesity, alcohol and toxins can have negative effects on fertility, says the World Health Organization (WHO).

When these problems can be identified in the early stages it gives men enough time to get treatment or make improvements to their health before attempting to conceive a baby," Dr. Byreddy says.

What Happens During a Fertility Health Check?

Men's fertility health screening is typically a simple, painless and non-invasive process. Doctors may recommend:

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Semen examination to assess sperm concentration, mobility and motility.

Hormone tests that identify a hormone imbalance or issues related to the production of testosterone or other hormones

Screening for infections

Assessment of lifestyle factors (smoking, alcohol consumption, stress, sleep and obesity)

According to the Mayo Clinic, male infertility could be due to low sperm production, abnormal functioning of the sperm or due to blockages in sperm delivery.

Lifestyle Habits Can Affect Fertility

There are a number of things that people do that well, don't affect their fertility. Factors like smoking, obesity, sleep disorders, drinking too much alcohol, using drugs, and a high level of stress can lead to lower sperm quality and poor reproductive health.

Obesity, smoking, abuse of alcohol or drugs, exposure to toxins, and advancing age are factors that place men at a higher risk for becoming infertile, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Dr. Byreddy states that the tests of fertility are not only for the sake of child production. They are also great for guys to enhance their total health.

Early Detection Can Improve Chances of Pregnancy

Treatment will improve the chances of a woman conceiving naturally or shorten the time it takes for her to conceive if tissue remodeling (PR) problems are recognized early in the process. Lifestyle changes may be enough for some men and certain may need the help of a medicine or specialist treatment for fertility.

In addition, physicians think that if dad suffers from a health problem before he becomes a father, it may affect the health of the child. This is why it is essential that both partners engage in preconception care.

Giving birth should be a joint decision. Fertility health checks are not for the ladies men should make efforts to understand their reproductive health.

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