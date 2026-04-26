Planning a baby? Why pre-pregnancy weight matters more than you think for a healthy pregnancy

Planning a baby? Know why pre-pregnancy weight matters for a healthy pregnancy, reducing risks for both mother and baby, and improving overall outcomes.

Pregnancy weight (Image: AI Generated)

Planning to have a baby is an exciting step, but one important factor many people overlook is weight before pregnancy. A gynaecologist says that there is a lot of truth in the fact that your pre-pregnancy weight can significantly influence the success of the pregnancy process, both to the mother and the baby. When a woman conceives with the condition of being overweight or obese, it may predispose her to various health risks.

Why weight before pregnancy matters?

According to Dr Thejaswini J, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Electronic City, Bengaluru, "These women have higher chances of excess weight gain in the course of pregnancy which increases the risk of developing conditions such as gestational diabetes and the high blood pressure in pregnancy. Such conditions may apply to the mother and the baby in case they are not treated adequately.

"Even being pregnant may be more difficult because of pre-pregnancy obesity. Other women might have difficulties in conceiving and they may require medical assistance to have a child. The risks do not disappear even when pregnant. Women with obesity are more likely to have a C-section and the probability of normal birth could be reduced," she added.

It's not just about BMI

Most individuals believe that Body Mass Index (BMI) is the only detail of the story, however, that is not the case. Dr Thejaswini emphasises that metabolic health is also vital. As an illustration, a woman might be skinny, yet the level of blood sugar in her body or the fat around her organs (visceral fat) can be high, thus leading to higher chances of getting diabetes during pregnancy.

Therefore, being slim does not necessarily imply being healthy. Sugar level, cholesterol, and general metabolic health are equally to be checked when considering having a pregnancy.

Pregnancy risks during delivery

Weight may also influence the delivery process. The obese women can be at a greater risk during anaesthesia. Doctors may have more problems with controlling such operations as spinal or epidural anaesthesia. General anaesthesia might be necessary in other instances and recovery can be slower and more complex.

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How lifestyle plays a role?

The modern urban lifestyle is a key contribution factor to the increased prevalence of obesity in women. Most jobs nowadays require one to sit long hours without much physical exercise. Although brainwork is tiresome, immobility has an impact on the body. Abnormal working hours, particularly night shifts have the potential to disrupt the hormones and metabolism of the body. This may cause weight gain, hormonal imbalance and even fertility problems.

Simple steps to prepare your body

The positive side is that even small changes can lead to significant changes. Before conceiving a baby, consider:

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Consuming a balanced diet, containing sufficient protein, fibre, and nutrients Exercising, even as simple as walking around Sleeping enough and eliminating stress Monitoring blood sugar and general health

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.