Planning A Baby In 2024? Keep These 8 Things In Mind

There are many things to consider if you are planning to grow your family in 2024. (Photo: Freepik)

Preparing the body for pregnancy may be a quick process for some, but for others, it takes a toll on them emotionally. A doctor said that it is crucial to nourish your body now, physically and mentally.

Many couples struggle to become parents. It may be because they do not prepare their bodies to go through the changes that are required to first conceive and then grow a baby. If you are planning to welcome a baby in the coming year, you will have to make certain lifestyle changes today, which includes eating well and exercising.

Dr Shalini Verma, an obstetrician-gynecologist, said that preparing the body for pregnancy may be a quick process for some, but for others, it takes a toll on them emotionally. "Whatever may be the case, here is my biggest piece of advice: nourish your body now, physically and mentally. Do not wait till you want to get pregnant."

The doctor took to Instagram to explain that one should prepare their body for conceiving in advance, since pregnancy is going to be "one of the most demanding things" they will go through in life. "Hormonal balance cannot be achieved just two weeks prior to when you plan on conceiving. So, get ready early," she stated.

Dr Verma listed the following crucial points to keep in mind:

1. Eat a well-balanced diet, as it works as fuel for your body. Incorporate foods like eggs, nuts, fruits, leafy vegetables, dairy, salmon, rice, milk, almonds, beans and whole grains into your diet to improve the egg and sperm quality.

2. Exercise for at least 150 minutes/week. Spread it evenly over 5 days a week, or once every day. According to the doctor, you may go for walking, jogging, doing yoga, cycling, swimming, etc. "Do whatever suits you best to maintain a healthy weight," she said.

3. Get a sound sleep of 8 hours to rejuvenate your body and mind.

4. Avoid smoking, consuming excessive caffeine. Do not consume alcohol three months before conceiving.

5. Spend at least 30 minutes of quality time together, doing things you both love for three days a week.

6. Connect with nature. The doctor said it is important to spend time in nature to rejuvenate your inner balance. Plan short vacations. Change of environment helps to reduce stress.

7. Keep trying every day or every alternate day during the ovulation period, and keep a positive mindset.

8. Avoid excessive online research and consult healthcare professionals for more personalised advice, she stated.

The doctor concluded by saying that a "stress-free healthy lifestyle", where you are taking care of your body, will exponentially increase your chances of getting pregnant.