Plan Motherhood At Your Own Choice Through The Simple Technique Of Oocyte Cryopreservation

Plan Motherhood At Your Own Choice Through The Simple Technique Of Oocyte Cryopreservation

Are you planning to get pregnant later in life? If yes, egg freezing is a boon for career-oriented women who can plan the motherhood of their own choice.

Nowadays, women tend to delay pregnancy owing to social and economic reasons. Millennial women are keen to focus on their careers in the late 20s and want to focus on pregnancy later. Egg freezing is a boon for career-oriented women who can plan the motherhood of their own choice. Egg freezing or Oocyte Cryopreservation is typically taken up by women who are ageing, have any medical conditions like endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), or any form of cancer. Currently, egg freezing has gained immense popularity in the country, and there is an increasing awareness regarding it. Know that a woman can freeze her eggs before 35. Did you know? The number and quality of the eggs drastically go down once a woman turns 35.

Due to the high success rate, and an increased amount of awareness, egg freezing also known as Oocyte Cryopreservation is has become the go-to option for delayed parenthood. Yes, egg freezing has come a long way. In medical terms, egg freezing is called mature oocyte cryopreservation, a process that helps women to get pregnant in the future as per their will. This procedure has become a game-changer for women. Remember to speak to a fertility consultant before opting for this procedure. In the below article we brief you about everything you want to know about this procedure.

What Is Egg Freezing?

Once you decide to opt for egg freezing, the eggs from your ovaries will be harvested and later frozen. These eggs are then stored to be used in later stages. This procedure is beneficial for single women in their thirties, ones having career aspirations and do not wish to start a family soon, one having cancer and undergoing chemotherapy/surgery, women with endometriosis, anaemia, polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), and other conditions that can decrease egg quality with time.

All About The Procedure

Once you speak to the fertility consultant and decide to opt for the procedure, you will be thoroughly monitored. Before egg freezing, there will be certain tests conducted to detect infections or any factors that can lead to complications. After a step-by-step evaluation, the procedure will only be started if you are found suitable for egg freezing. This procedure will be carried out in three parts. Firstly, ovarian stimulation will be done. Here, synthetic hormones will be injected into the woman to stimulate the ovaries and create multiple eggs instead of having only one. Then, the expert will have to look for the development of follicles (fluid-filled sacs where eggs get mature) with the help of blood tests and vaginal ultrasound. It tends to take some time for follicles to develop inside the ovaries. Then, the eggs which are unfertilised will be retrieved, frozen, and can be used whenever the woman wants to get pregnant in the future.

The Last Word

Egg freezing is a good option for women to get pregnant in the later years. At the same time, women should make sure to opt for this procedure under the guidance of an expert fertility consultant. Try to clarify all the doubts that come to your mind, and seek timely treatment. Now, it is also possible for post-menopausal women to become pregnant. A woman can freeze her eggs at a younger age, and utilise them to achieve pregnancy in later years as a natural pregnancy is not possible after menopause.

(The article is contributed by Dr Karishma Dafle, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune)

You may like to read