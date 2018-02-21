Pica During Pregnancy: Safe And Alternative Food Options For Non-Food Cravings

Pica During Pregnancy: Safe Alternative Options For Non-Food Cravings

This bizarre disorder might be very dangerous for both you and your baby!

Pica is an eating disorder in which one feels a strong urge to eat non-nutritive substances like soil, clay, chalk, charcoal, paint, paper, soap, glass, hair, ice, etc. These cravings are most common in pregnant women and children. Some women develop pica for medicinal purposes. But the most common cause of pica is possible nutritional deficiencies (vitamin and mineral deficiencies). One of the most widely postulated causes of clay and dirt pica is iron-deficiency anemia.

Pica could be life-threatening for the mother and the child if the cravings are non-food items or dangerous items like dirt or paints and solvents. Dr Aruna Kalra, Gynecologists' and Obstetrics Surgeon, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, says the first focus should be to treat pregnant women of her deficiencies by supplementing her diet with iron and mineral-rich foods and providing her with vitamin supplements.

How Can Women Curb These Weird Cravings?

Here are some safe alternative options for non-food cravings. Women can sublimate their cravings by diverting it to something edible and healthy.

Geophagy Or Clay/Earth Eating: Red raspberry leaf tea, iron-rich food like black channa, seaweeds and seafood.

Pagophagy Or Laundry starch : Ice and frozen fruit pops.

Chalk: Calcium tablets and iron-rich fruits, dried berries.

You may like to read

Paint: See your doctor for a blood test. You should not smell or eat any type of paint or solvent it can be dangerous for your body and even lead to serious solvent addictions. If you really can't resist, try and only smell fresh paint in an open, ventilated area, from a distance. You can also try products such as food dye, which is safe for human consumption.

Other Safe Food Items: Flat dry bread, nuts, ground nuts, chewing tablets, saunf and dried fruits.

So, what is the best way to find out what the problem is? Seeing your doctor is the first step the doctor can do a blood test and let you know what your body is lacking. Usually, the reasons for cravings are easy to identify and you can either increase your intake of the lacking nutrient through diet or by taking supplements.

Is Pica Dangerous For The Mother And Her Baby?

Pica is not inherently harmful but it could be if a pregnant woman starts craving for nonfood items like chalk, dirt, paint or paper. Women should be aware of this condition from beforehand so that the underlying causes can be identified and it can be prevented. Sometimes because of pica women also crave for ice creams and junk foods which is absolutely safe. But, the most unusual aspect of pica is when pregnant someone starts eating nonfood items. It can be very dangerous for the woman and for her baby. A pregnant woman might fall really ill and moreover, eating nonfood items can fill up the stomach because of which a person might not eat enough of the nutritious foods which is really necessary for the both the woman and her baby.

Read:Pica during pregnancy: why women crave non-food items during pregnancy and how it affects them.

Image source: Shutterstock