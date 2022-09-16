Physical Changes In The Vagina Over Time: A Gynaecologist Explains The Reasons

Major changes in vagina happen during puberty, childbirth and menopause. Read on to know how these changes happen physically at different stages of life.

A lot of physical changes happen with ageing. Wrinkles on skin, grey hair and cracky joints are some of the common signs of it. But what happens to your vagina as you age? We change as we age and so do your intimate parts. It goes through a lot of physical changes during your lifetime. Major changes in vagina happen during puberty, childbirth and menopause.

Read on to know how these changes happen physically at different stages of life:

Changes that occur during puberty, 20s and after pregnancy

Between the ages of 8-13 puberty occurs and estrogen levels begin to increase as the vagina starts to mature. The first menstrual period happens at this stage. Due to the increase in estrogen levels, women can feel sexual urges which are pretty common in this age.

During your 20s, the labia (inner and outer lips on the visible part of your vagina) starts to grow in size and can even change colour. Along with that the colour and thickness of your pubic hair also changes. They appear thicker and darker in colour. At this stage the strength of pelvic floor muscles is strong.

As you turn 30, your pelvic floor muscles start to lose strength. But simple kegel exercises can help you maintain the strength and natural muscle tone of your vagina. And at this age it becomes extremely important to add these exercises in your routine.

Major physical changes happen in your vagina after childbirth. If someone had a vaginal birth then the vagina stretches to make room for the baby. Swelling, stretching and inflammation can happen during this time.

You may like to read

In your 40s the estrogen levels start to decrease. The labia starts to appear loose, pubic hair also thin out and starts to appear grey.

The pH of your vagina also starts to increase during this time and if the pH goes above 4.5 that could be a sign of bacterial vaginosis and a doctor should be consulted if someone experiences signs like a strange odor with vaginal discharge, vaginal itching, burning, and fever.

Vaginal changes that occur after menopause

Women are likely to experience menopause in their 50s. It's a biological process that indicates the end of the menstrual cycle. It can be indicated with symptoms like irregular periods, chills, hot flashes, vaginal dryness etc. These are the signs that indicate that you are going to have menopause in the coming months or years.

Decrease in estrogen levels can lead to bladder atrophy which can result in infections and frequent urination.

Your vagina becomes less elastic, shorter and narrower due to constriction of tissues which is a result of low estrogen levels.

At this time, your natural vaginal mucus will thin out and the dryness of your vagina can significantly interfere with your sexual activities. It will lead to painful sex but synthetic lubricants can be used to make the intercourse less painful . During this age, the skin of your vulva will appear thin and wrinkly. The changed colour of the vulva and saggy appearance of mons pubis are also common.

You are more vulnerable to vaginal infections at this time you feel any discomfort in your vagina or experience anything abnormal. Then, it is always advised to consult a doctor.

Conclusion

No matter what stage you are on. And how fast or slow your vagina is changing. These changes are all natural and expected. It is always necessary and advisable to take all the precautions and steps to maintain intimate health and hygiene. If you are concerned about your vagina or experiencing something abnormal then you should never hesitate to consult a gynecologist.

The article is contributed by Dr. Asha Hiremath,Consultant - Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Laparoscopic Surgeon, Motherhood Hospitals, Indiranagar, Bangalore.