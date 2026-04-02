Perimenopause symptoms: Early signs, hormonal changes and what your body is trying to tell you

Perimenopause can begin subtly with sleep changes, mood shifts and irregular periods. Understand early signs, hormonal fluctuations and how to manage symptoms effectively.

Perimenopause doesn't really arrive with a clear announcement. There's no one moment where you can say, "Okay, this is it!" It's slower than that. For many women, it starts somewhere in the late 30s and then just quietly continues into the 40s and early 50s. At first, it's easy to miss. Sleep feels a little lighter. Patience runs slightly thinner. Energy behaves unpredictably. Some days are steady, and other days? Not at all. Nothing dramatic. Just different. And over time, those small shifts begin to add up.

According to Dr Smitha Avula, MBBS, DNB, High-Risk Obstetrician, Fertility Expert, and Medical Director at Miror, "Hormones, especially estrogen and progesterone, don't decline in a straight line. They fluctuate. And that fluctuation is often what creates the experience people describe as something feels off."

Common symptoms of perimenopause

Most of us know the obvious signs: hot flashes, irregular periods, sleep issues, mood swings, brain fog and weight gain, amongst many others. But other subtle symptoms don't get talked about as much.

Irregular periods

Irregular Periods: This is usually the first thing people notice. Cycles stop being predictable. Some months are heavier, some lighter. Sometimes they come early, sometimes late. There's no fixed pattern anymore, and that's the biggest clue.

Hot flashes

A sudden wave of heat usually starts around the face or chest. Sometimes followed by sweating or a racing heartbeat. It can last a few minutes or come and go throughout the day. Not everyone gets them, but when they do show up, they're hard to ignore.

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Sleep changes

Falling asleep may not be the issue. Staying asleep is. You wake up in the middle of the night, or too early, and then the next day feels off. Low energy, foggy thinking, irritability.

Joint pain and stiffness

A kind of body heaviness. Slight aches. Stiffness that wasn't there before. It doesn't always feel serious, so it's easy to dismiss, but it's commonly reported.

Skin and hair changes

Skin may start feeling drier. Less elastic. Hair may feel thinner or break more easily. These changes are gradual, which is why they often get blamed on "just ageing."

Digestive issues during perimenopause

This one surprises a lot of people. Hormones also affect digestion. You might notice bloating, slower digestion, or just a general discomfort after eating, even if your diet hasn't changed much.

Mood swings and anxiety

Irritability, Sudden anxiety, feeling overwhelmed for no clear reason. For many women, it feels similar to PMS. Just more frequent, and less predictable. Perimenopause isn't just a physical transition. It's also a shift in how your body responds. To stress, to sleep, to everyday life.

Understanding what's happening doesn't make everything disappear. But it does make it easier to recognise. And a little easier to handle. Because sometimes, the biggest shift is simply realising. "This is not random."

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Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.