PCOS is more than hormones: Expert explains how diet, sleep, stress and lifestyle affect symptoms

PCOS is not just a hormonal condition. Expert explains how diet, sleep, stress, exercise and daily habits can worsen or improve symptoms naturally.

Medically Verified By: Dr. Archana Dhawan Bajaj

PCOS (Image AI Generated)

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is only considered a hormonal problem these days. It is associated by many with irregular periods, acne, facial hair, or fertility problems. But today health officials are saying that it's more than that. It's tied closely to metabolism, mental health, sleep, diet, stress and daily lifestyle habits.

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that up to 10 13% of women of reproductive age worldwide have PCOS and a significant number of these are undiagnosed. Medical conversations in recent years have also advocated the renaming of PCOS to PMOS as the condition affects more than only the overies.

Why Experts Say PCOS is More Than a Hormonal Disorder?

According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF expert, Nurture IVF Clinic, "There are multiple factors that contribute to the development of PCOS including hormonal imbalance, insulin resistance, genetics, lifestyle, and inflammation. As per Mayo Clinic experts, insulin resistance is a critical factor in many women with PCOS. In the absence of proper insulin use in the body, insulin levels in the blood can increase and lead to the body making more male hormones (androgens)."

This can lead to symptoms such as:

Irregular periods

Weight gain

Acne

Excess facial hair

Hair thinning

Difficulty getting pregnant

It can also lead to type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, fatty liver disease, sleep apnea, anxiety and depression, though.

Lifestyle Factors That Can Worsen PCOS Symptoms

Poor Diet And Excess Sugar Intake

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An unbalanced diet is one of the largest lifestyle influences that is associated with PCOS. Refined carbohydrates, sugary beverages, processed foods and fried foods can exacerbate insulin resistance and inflammation.

According to a study and recommendations from experts, a balanced diet containing whole grains, lean protein, healthy fats, fruits and vegetables would help improve insulin sensitivity. Women suffering from PCOS are advised to:

Consume less added sugar

Eat less of highly processed foods

Include fibre-rich foods

Include protein in each meal

Do not try to eat excessively large amounts of food too much.

A well balanced diet can influence periods, energy levels and weight.

Lack of Physical Activity

A lack of activity is also a significant factor. Exercise also increases insulin sensitivity, promotes hormonal balance and can help decrease inflammation. Experts say that frequent exercise can also benefit:

Improve ovulation

Reduce stress

Support better sleep

Reduce the danger of diabetes and heart disease.

But women don't have to work out very hard! 30-45 minutes of moderate activity most days of the week can help, such as brisk walking, yoga, cycling, swimming, or strength training.

Stress And Mental Health Matter Too

Stress is a factor in PCOS that is often understated. When the body is in chronic stress, it may raise the cortisol levels, leading to exacerbation of hormonal imbalance and inflammation. Other common symptoms of PCOS include:

Anxiety

Depression

Mood swings

Body image concerns

Low self-esteem

Stress Management Strategies include:

Meditation

Deep breathing exercises

Journaling

Therapy or counselling

Spending time outdoors

Maintaining social support

Mental health care should be a part of PCOS treatment and not an add-on.

Poor Sleep Can Affect Hormones

The quality of sleep also has a big impact on the stability of hormones and metabolism. Not sleeping well can exacerbate insulin resistance, cravings, fatigue, and mood changes. Additionally, women with PCOS may have an increased risk of sleep apnea, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Experts suggest:

Getting adequate sleep (7-9 hours per night) Avoid electronic devices before sleep, if possible Keeping a daily routine for sleep and rising Avoiding caffeine late in the day

Improved sleep patterns can have a positive effect on physical and emotional symptoms.

Weight Gain is Not Always About Overeating

Weight gain is a common complaint among women with PCOS, despite their healthy lifestyle. This is because insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances can impact the body's energy storage and utilization processes.

Experts emphasize that women's symptoms should not be blamed on the woman. The focus is not just on quick weight loss but achieving long-term metabolic health and sustainable habits. Some women may see a benefit in menstruation, insulin levels, and fertility results even if they lose just a few pounds.

Environmental And Daily Habits May Also Effect PCOS

Recent studies indicate that environmental factors like pollution, endocrine disrupting chemicals, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and diet may affect the health of hormones.

Eating social media 'quick fixes' and taking supplements without proper verification is also not advised in the treatment of PCOS, experts warn. The symptom varies from woman to woman and treatment needs to be tailored to the individual.

Why Early Diagnosis is Important?

Delayed diagnosis is one big problem associated with PCOS. Women often experience irregular periods, acne and sudden weight gain for years and years without knowing what is wrong with them.

Living with PCOS, a large number of women in the world go undiagnosed, according to WHO. If it is diagnosed early, you may be less likely to develop the following complications:

Type 2 diabetes

Heart disease

Infertility

High blood pressure

Sleep disorders

Mental health problems

Women should see a doctor if there is persistent irregularity in their periods, weight loss or gain, any increased facial hair or severe acne.

PCOS Care

Now, experts believe that there should be a comprehensive approach to the treatment of PCOS or PMOS that includes:

Healthy eating Regular exercise Stress management Sleep improvement Medical care if necessary Mental health support

The newer term PMOS also indicates the awareness that this condition does not only impact reproductive health, but the overall body as well.

PCOS or PMOS is more than a hormonal problem. This is a metabolic and lifestyle disease that can impact on physical, emotional and long-term health. Medicines can help control symptoms, but simple habits can also make a difference.

Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.