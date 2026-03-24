PCOS in young women: Why it’s rising in your 20s? Know early symptoms and ways to manage

#HumFitTohIndiaHit: PCOS cases are rising among women in their 20s. Know early warning signs, causes, lifestyle triggers, and practical ways to manage symptoms and improve long-term health.

In todays paced life, many young women are struggling with hormonal problems, irregular periods and fertility issues. One common condition that is often ignored is Polycystic Ovary Syndrome or PCOS. Experts warn that ignoring signs can lead to long-term health problems, like infertility and metabolic disorders. PCOS is not about irregular periods. It is a disorder that can affect a woman's overall health, including her metabolism, mental well-being and fertility.

What is PCOS and why is it common in your 20s?

According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture, "PCOS is a condition where the ovaries produce male hormones. This leads to ovulation problems. Often results in missed or delayed periods. Young women are particularly vulnerable due to lifestyle factors like stress, poor diet, lack of exercise and much screen time."

Many women ignore periods thinking it is normal due to stress or lifestyle changes. However, irregular menstruation can be a sign of an underlying hormonal imbalance. "If your menstrual cycle is consistently irregular it could mean that ovulation is not happening regularly. This directly affects PCOS and fertility. PCOS should not be ignored," the doctor adds.

Hidden health risks linked to PCOS

There are hidden health risks linked to PCOS. Apart from fertility issues, PCOS is linked to hidden health risks:

Infertility: Irregular ovulation makes it hard to conceive

Weight gain and obesity: Hormonal imbalance slows metabolism

Insulin resistance: Increases risk of type 2 diabetes

Skin issues: Acne, pigmentation and excessive hair growth

Health concerns: Anxiety and mood swings

Fertility concerns: Is PCOS the end of motherhood?

One of the fears with PCOS is infertility. However, doctors say that having PCOS does not mean a woman cannot conceive. "With the treatment and lifestyle changes, most women with PCOS can achieve a healthy pregnancy. The key is intervention and proper medical guidance for PCOS," the doctor says.

How does lifestyle play a role in PCOS?

Lifestyle plays a role in PCOS. Modern lifestyle habits contribute to imbalance. Lack of sleep junk food and sedentary routines worsen PCOS symptoms. Doctors recommend:

You may like to read

Maintaining a weight

Regular exercise

A diet rich in fibre and protein

Limiting sugar and processed foods

Managing stress through yoga or meditation

Breaking the stigma and awareness gap around PCOS

Despite being common, PCOS is still surrounded by myths and stigma. Many women feel hesitant to discuss fertility issues leading to delayed diagnosis. Dr adds, "Awareness is the step. Women should understand that irregular periods are not normal if they persist. Early consultation can prevent long-term complications related to PCOS."

Why early detection and awareness of PCOS important?

PCOS is a condition. Only if detected early. For women paying attention to health is crucial, not just for fertility but for overall well-being. Ignoring PCOS symptoms today can lead to health risks tomorrow. As experts suggest, understanding your body adopting a lifestyle and seeking timely medical advice for PCOS can make all the difference.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.