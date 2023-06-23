PCOS And Pregnancy: Understanding The Link And How To Manage It

Women with PCOS must work closely with their healthcare providers to treat their disease and monitor potential problems.

PCOS (Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome) is a hot-button issue, making headlines, and is an essential underlying diagnosis putting a comma on pregnancy. Many women experience symptoms, from missed periods to depression, anxiety, weight gain or weight loss, male balding patterns, acne, diabetes, and hirsutism, before doctors diagnose it as PCOS. Nearly one in five women experience this condition regularly today. Dr Anitha Rao, Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Hebbalexplains for women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), ovaries with cysts present a considerable barrier to easy conception and hassle-free pregnancy.

The ABC Of Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS)

PCOS is a hormonal disorder. The symptoms are irregular menstrual cycles, heavy bleeding, acne, excessive hair growth (hirsutism), and weight gain. Some other PCOS women may also have thinning hair on their scalp, darkening skin in particular regions such as - the neck and armpits, and skin tags. These symptoms might differ from person to person, and not everyone with PCOS will experience them all. If a woman presents with one or more symptoms, visiting a gynaecologist and undergoing relevant tests is recommended.

Can It Be Cured?

Although there are medications that can correct or improve the symptoms of PCOS, the cure for the underlying condition is not yet available. At the forefront of disease treatment protocol is the stress of making lifestyle changes that have the potential to minimize further complexities arising from the condition.

TRENDING NOW

PCOS And The Pregnancy Journey: From Conception To Full Term

Pregnancy and PCOS are intricately linked. Apart from genetic and environmental factors, the known elements are high levels of androgen (male hormones) and high levels of insulin produced, creating an imbalance in the body.

This disrupts the eggs released into the fallopian tube during ovulation, lowering the chances of conceiving quickly. Pregnancy is not impossible with PCOS as it is a treatable condition. Medical interventions include administering medications that help stimulate ovulation or providing assistance through in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Women diagnosed with PCOS must pay special attention to managing their stress levels. In addition to medication and fertility treatments, essential changes through exercise and a balanced diet can improve fertility and reduce the symptoms of PCOS. Managing stress and getting enough sleep is crucial for overall health and fertility.

Women with PCOS should work together while trying to conceive. This may need restorative and lifestyle measures and regular monitoring to verify the effective treatment.

Due to their increased risk of certain complications, pregnant women with PCOS frequently face particular difficulties. Some of the challenges include:

C-section delivery: Women with PCOS are more likely to have a C-section delivery due to a higher risk of complications during labour and delivery. Increased risk of gestational diabetes: This is a type of diabetes that develops during pregnancy and is an issue for the mother and baby. Preterm labour: Women with PCOS may be at higher risk of preterm labour, which is when labour begins before 37 weeks of pregnancy. Higher risk of miscarriage: Women with PCOS are at a slightly higher risk of miscarriage compared to women without the condition. Preeclampsia during pregnancy and cause high blood pressure, swelling, and organ damage.

Many women with PCOS can have a successful pregnancy and delivery with proper help from medical experts. Women with PCOS must work closely with their healthcare providers to treat their disease and monitor potential problems.

You may like to read

RECOMMENDED STORIES