Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon Gives Birth To Baby Boy: Precautions To Take Post Delivery

South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon just became parents to a baby boy. If you are also a new mother, here are some pregnancy complications you should know about.

South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon just became parents to a beautiful baby boy on Tuesday. The exciting news was confirmed by Park's agency Salt Entertainment in a statement, as per reports by Koreaboo.

The statement read, "Actress Park Shin Hye gave birth to a healthy body today at a hospital in Seoul. Currently, both Park Shin Hye and the baby boy are in good health, and they are resting well with Choi Tae Joon and their family and friends. We would like to express our deepest gratitude to all of the people who have sent their congratulations and please continue to send your blessings and support to Park Shin Hye, Choi Tae Joon, and their baby boy."

Common Complications That Occur Post Delivery

First pregnancy can be a challenge as you don't know much about what is happening. You are more focused on taking care of the baby after childbirth rather than on your own health. But some health problems may happen in the weeks and months after you have given birth to a baby.

It is common to experience fatigue and discomfort post-delivery, but there could be serious complications as well. Data suggests that most women do not know the difference between a normal recovery and the symptoms of complications, which is why it is vital for new mothers to know about the common postpartum complications. Some of the common complications include:

Heart problems

Pre-existing health problems

Thrombotic pulmonary embolism

Haemorrhage or excessive bleeding after birth

Cardiomyopathy

High blood pressure

Amniotic fluid embolism

Stroke

Anaesthesia complications

While the above-mentioned complications are common, the overall risk of pregnancy complications is low. However, women with chronic diseases such as cardiac disease, obesity or high blood pressure should be on the lookout and get a checkup from their doctor.

Lookout For These Signs

It is better for people to be on the lookout for postpartum problems. If they are caught early enough, they can be successfully managed.

Check with the doctor once if you have any of the following symptoms:

Blood clots, or bleeding and soaking through more than one pad each hour

An incision that refuses to heal

A painful red or swollen leg

High fever

Severe headache that persists despite medicine

Seek immediate assistance if you have any of the following:

Seizures

Pain in the chest

Thoughts of harming yourself or your child

Breathing difficulties or shortness of breath

It is important to prioritize postpartum health, but you have to start thinking about a plan before you give birth. Talk to your doctor about the risk of pregnancy-related complications and know if you need any follow-ups. Experts recommend taking postpartum care seriously and it should be an ongoing process.