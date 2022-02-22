Parental Infections Common In Women; Tips To Avoid The Risk

Prenatal infections are passed from the mother to the baby and can be dangerous. Here are some tips on how to avoid prenatal infections.

Pregnant women need to be extra careful of themselves to give their baby the best and healthy life ahead. While pregnancy is normal for most women, some women experience some complications during the process. Some women are more susceptible to infections than others.

Prenatal infections include bacterial or viral illnesses that can be passed from a mother to her baby during pregnancy or the delivery process. When contracted by a pregnant woman, some of these infections are considered low risk in adults but become high risk when contracted by a pregnant woman. It is critical to understand the symptoms of these illnesses and how to avoid them.

Common Prenatal Infections Women Should Know About

Here are four of the common prenatal infections that you should know about:

Cytomegalovirus (CMV)

Pregnant women who are infected with CMV can pass the virus on to their unborn children. CMV infection affects about one out of every 200 infants. However, only approximately 1 in every 5 babies infected with CMV will become ill or have long-term health problems as a result of the virus.

CMV is transmitted by the body fluids saliva, urine, blood, vaginal secretions, and sperm. Furthermore, newborns and young children are more likely than older children and adults to shed CMV in their saliva and urine. As a result, mothers can reduce their chance of contracting CMV by avoiding contact with the baby and young kid's saliva and urine.

Listeriosis

Listeriosis is an uncommon but serious condition caused by consuming food that has been contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. Listeriosis is ten times more frequent in pregnant women than in the general population. In fact, one out of every six instances of listeriosis is linked to pregnancy. Pregnant women, older persons, neonates, and those with compromised immune systems are the most vulnerable to listeriosis.

Fever and other flu-like symptoms, such as exhaustion and muscle aches, are the most common symptoms among pregnant women. Infections during pregnancy, on the other hand, can result in stillbirth, miscarriage, early delivery, or life-threatening infection in the baby.

Zika Virus

During pregnancy, the Zika virus can be transferred from a pregnant woman to her infant. A Zika virus infection during pregnancy can result in microcephaly, as well as other serious brain problems.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises pregnant women to avoid going to locations where there are Zika outbreaks and to weigh the risks of visiting other areas. There is currently no reliable data on the current degree of risk in specific places.

Group B Strep (GBS)

GBS is a bacterium that resides in our body and usually does not cause any harm. However, if a mother carries these bacteria inside her vagina, the baby may get infected during vaginal birth. When a newborn becomes sick, the infection might be fatal. The severity of the sickness is exacerbated by preterm labour and delivery. Some of the common symptoms or complications of group B streptococcus include fever, lethargy, difficulty in breathing, pneumonia, meningitis, and sepsis.

Prevention Tips To Avoid Prenatal Infections

Since these infections can be extremely harmful to the mother and the baby, it is important to know how they can be prevented. Speaking to IANS, Dr Sushruta Mokadam, Senior Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital shared some ways to avoid contracting the disease.

Clean your hands

Hand cleaning can assist to keep germs away after using the restroom, before handling food, blowing your nose, contacting your pet, or touching any dirty object. Cleaning your fingernails, between your fingers, and around your wrists is essential to avoiding infection.

Personal belongings

Do not share personal belongings with anyone to avoid all sorts of infections.

Influenza (flu) vaccine

Pregnant women should get vaccinated against influenza (flu). Vaccines will protect the mother from developing a vaccine-preventable disease and lower the danger of the infant is exposed. Some vaccines cannot be administered prior to or during pregnancy; discuss vaccines with your doctor.

Avoid people with contagious diseases

The expert suggests that a pregnant woman should avoid contact with persons who have an infection. Keep a safe distance from anyone who has one of these infections or has not been vaccinated before becoming pregnant. Wear a mask, avoid crowds, and practise social distancing during the COVID-19 epidemic. Avoid crowded places, sanitise your hands, and avoid being near sick individuals by disinfecting commonly touched objects.

Check medication on time

Take the vitamins that your doctor has prescribed on time and follow the directions of your doctor. If you have any questions or concerns, contact your doctor immediately to avoid problems.

Avoid unpasteurized (raw) milk and foods

You should avoid unpasteurized milk and foods because they are high in bacteria.

Get regular check-ups

Make appointments for check-ups and follow-ups to avoid complications.