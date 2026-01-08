Painful Menstrual Cramps: 7 Natural Ways To Manage Severe Premenstrual Syndrome

Expert notes that period cramps are thought to be inflammation, so anything that reduces it and improves blood flow to the uterus may help with symptoms during your cycle.

Cramp-Relieving Foods

Every woman has a different experience when it comes to menstrual cycle. From craving certain foods to pain in various parts of the body, a lot of women experiences period differently. A painful cramping, like a tight squeeze around your lower abdomen is very common during your monthly period. The good news is that many studies have found that certain types of food can help relieve cramps.

Anti-Inflammatory Foods To reduce Period Cramps

Explaining the underlying cause of painful periods, Dr. Mary Rosser, an OB-GYN with NewYork-Presbyterian and Columbia, told a leading media outlet that period cramps are thought to be inflammation, so anything that reduces it and improves blood flow to the uterus may help with symptoms during your cycle. She said, "A diet low in inflammatory foods can also reduce your overall risk of cardiovascular disease and cancer, in addition to supporting your menstrual health and overall health." Here's a list of some foods that can help alleviate your symptoms of a painful menstrual cycle, which can interrupt your normal life:

Orange

Researchers claim that antioxidants found in citrus fruits like oranges may help alleviate menstrual cramps. There are many types of fruits loaded with antioxidants, but oranges are the best choice as they have a high water content and Vitamin C, which can keep you hydrated and soothe painful menstrual cramps.

Herbs and spices

You can also incorporate herbs and spices, like cinnamon, fennel, sage, cumin, ginger, chamomile and turmeric by infusing them in warm water. Drinking herbal tea during a menstrual cycle may help with period-related discomfort such as cramps, bloating, nausea and other Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) symptoms.

Water

Water is life, and it is a cure for most human ailments. A previous study that examined 140 women found that people who increased their water intake had less painful cramps than women who did not change their water intake. You can increase your water intake by adding healthy organic juice to reach your daily target.

Strawberries

Strawberries are also loaded with Vitamin C and fibre that can decrease your painful cramps. A single cup of strawberries contains more than a day's worth of vitamin C and about 3 grams of fibre. You can create lipsmacking smoothie or fruit salad by adding other nutritious fruits.

You may like to read

Milk-Based Foods

Another food that can help alleviate painful cramps and other PMS symptoms are milk based products such as yoghurt, cheese, milk, etc. Milk is a rich source of calcium, vitamins D, E and magnesium; some studies suggest that these nutrients may be able to help with menstrual symptoms like period cramps, fatigue and mood swing.

Avocado

Avocado is a nutritious fruit that is packed with magnesium, fibre, antioxidants and boron. Scientists note that consuming avocado during a menstrual cycle can help reduce severe cramps. You can add this nutrient-rich fruit into your diet either by blending it in a smoothie, spreading it on toast, or mashing it into guacamole.

Dark chocolate

You can also add dark chocolate into your diet during your menstrual cycle as this food contains 70 per cent cocoa, which is full of antioxidants, fibre and essential nutrients like iron, sugar, zinc and potassium. Researchers found that people who consume dark chocolate during their menstruation period experienced less severe cramps.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.