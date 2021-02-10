Paid maternity leave has major mental and physical health benefits for mothers and children — including reduced rates of postpartum depression and infant mortality. Also Read - Depression, stress may reduce efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines, scientists say

According to a new study, published in the journal Harvard Review of Psychiatry, paid maternity leave also increased the likelihood of both breastfeeding initiation and duration among mothers who choose to and are able to breast feed.

"Available data now also shows that paid maternity leave is good for the physical and mental health of mothers and their children. So, now we know it's not just good for business, it's also good for the health of working families," said researcher Christina Mangurian from the University of California – San Francisco.

For the study, the researchers analyzed recent national and international studies on the effects of paid maternity leave on the health of mothers and children.

Focusing on 26 experimental or quasi-experimental studies, the review highlights the public health benefits of paid maternity leave in several areas.

Postpartum Maternal Depression

The team found that paid maternity leave was linked to significantly lower rates of postpartum maternal depression.

What is postpartum maternal depression? A common disorder with serious repercussions for both the mother and child. Some of the warning symptoms may include:

1. Extreme mood swings.

2. Sudden increase in anxiety

3. Reduced concentration, etc.

Other reported benefits include reduced psychological distress, improved mood, and in one study a sharply reduced risk of intimate partner violence.

Maternity leave also had positive effects on infant mental health and development — including reducing the risk of postpartum depression and its inherent adverse effects on maternal-infant bonding.

The duration of maternity leave has also been linked to the quality of mother-child interactions, which affects the development of attachment, empathy, and later academic performance in the child.

The paid maternity leave which is backed by the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 protects the mother’s employment post the baby’s delivery (the time of her maternity) and entitles her to a ‘maternity benefit’. This means the woman is entitled to get a full paid absence from work in order to take care of her newborn.