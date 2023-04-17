Ovulation: Why It Matters For Pregnancy?

Ovulation is an important part of your menstrual cycle. It occurs when an egg is released from the ovary. The phase has a major role in deciding the fertility window and hence plays a crucial role in pregnancy. The egg released from the ovary each month might or might not be fertilized by the sperm. If the egg remains unfertilized, it shall be shed off along with the uterine lining in the phase that you call a period.

The time just before ovulation and a day or two after that is the most fertile for a woman to conceive, hence the probability of a woman getting pregnant is highest during this time. This phase usually happens halfway through the menstrual cycle. An average 28-day cycle is usually on day 14 when a woman might ovulate. Since the cycle can vary from person to person, the day of ovulation might be different for different people.

What happens during ovulation?

If the egg in the fallopian tube is fertilized by the sperm, the fertilized egg might move into the uterus and get implanted. If not, the unfertilized egg along with the uterus lining will have to be shed off and the menstrual period might begin within 14-15 days after the ovulation. As per studies, the fertile window begins five days before ovulation, including ovulation and a day after. An egg can live up to 12-24 hours after it is released from the ovary and sperm can survive for up to five days. Keeping a track of ovulation can help a person figure out when the possibility of conception is the highest.

Cervical mucus can give a hint

It might be interesting to note that the cervical mucus changes its texture throughout the menstrual cycle. These changes are a sign of a healthy cycle. One of the ways in which a person can track ovulation is by observing the texture of the cervical mucus. If it appears like an egg white, there are good chances that a woman might be in her fertile window which is close to ovulation. Fertile discharge is thin, clear and slippery. This is a sign that ovulation might be approaching. After ovulation, the amount of discharge usually gets reduced. By the time, one is close to their period, the discharge might have a glue-like consistency.