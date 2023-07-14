Overt Diabetes: How It Worsens During Pregnancy?

Managing Overt Diabetes During Pregnancy: How to control complications and tests that need to be done?

Pregnancy is one of a woman's most exciting and transformative times. However, for those with overt diabetes, the journey to motherhood can be accompanied by unique challenges and increased health risks. Overt diabetes, also known as pre-existing diabetes, refers to a condition where a woman has been diagnosed with diabetes before becoming pregnant. Dr Akhila Bhandarkar P, Consultant Endocrinologist, K.S.Hegde Medical College and Uro health plus clinic, Mangalore, shares that understanding the impact of overt diabetes during pregnancy and implementing effective management strategies is crucial for the mother's and baby's health and well-being.

Overt Diabetes: Critical Aspects

One of the critical aspects of managing overt diabetes during pregnancy is thorough testing and monitoring. Regular blood sugar checks are essential to maintain stable glucose levels and prevent complications. Healthcare professionals may recommend self-monitoring of blood glucose, which involves checking blood sugar levels multiple times daily. Additional tests may also be done to ensure that the fluctuations in blood sugar levels aren't causing any complications that may adversely impact the mother or the unborn child.

Risks Of Overt Diabetes

Among the various health risks associated with overt diabetes during pregnancy, retinal complications pose a significant concern. Therefore, regular eye examinations by an ophthalmologist specializing in diabetic eye care are crucial. These examinations can detect early signs of retinal damage and enable timely interventions to preserve vision and prevent further deterioration.

Controlling complications, such as pregnancy-induced hypertension (PIH) and intrauterine growth restriction (IUGR), is vital for a healthy pregnancy outcome. Hypertension during pregnancy can lead to preeclampsia, which may endanger the well-being of both the mother and the baby. Close monitoring of blood pressure, following a balanced diet, engaging in regular physical activity as advised by healthcare professionals, and taking prescribed medications are essential for managing PIH.

IUGR

It refers to the inadequate growth of the baby in the womb. Overt diabetes can affect the baby's development by altering the supply of nutrients and oxygen. To mitigate the risks of IUGR, healthcare providers may recommend regular ultrasounds to monitor fetal growth and intervene if necessary. Close collaboration between the obstetrician, endocrinologist, and other healthcare professionals ensures comprehensive care and minimizes potential complications.

Managing Overt Diabetes

Managing overt diabetes during pregnancy requires a multidisciplinary approach involving regular testing, retinal care, and proactive management of complications. By prioritizing regular blood sugar monitoring, undergoing comprehensive eye examinations, and controlling complications such as PIH and IUGR, women with overt diabetes can strive for a healthier pregnancy and better outcomes for themselves and their babies. If you or someone you know has overt diabetes, is planning to conceive or is already pregnant, consult a healthcare professional specializing in diabetes and obstetrics for personalized guidance and support. Together, we can navigate the challenges of overt diabetes during pregnancy and ensure a safe and joyful journey into motherhood.

