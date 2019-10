Did you know that India accounts for 11 per cent of teenage pregnancy cases globally? According to the recent National Family Health Survey (NFHS), 16 million teenage girls become pregnant each year in India. The survey also tells us that 27 per cent of girls in India are married before their 18th birthday. Teenage pregnancy can very easily change a young woman’s life. Being pregnant is not only about physical changes. It also takes a toll on the mental health of women.

Mental health conditions in teen moms

It is not easy being a new mom, especially if you are not ready to take up the responsibilities that come with it. Girls between the ages of 15 to 19 may face various mental health conditions during and after the delivery of a baby. According to a research study published in the journal Pediatrics, teen pregnancy is linked to postpartum depression (this is common in new mothers after childbirth). Pregnant teenagers are twice at risk of facing postpartum depression than women who are pregnant after 25. The risk of depression increases if the mother has delivered the baby before 37weeks or had a major complication in the delivery process.

Another study published in the same journal says that teenage mothers face high levels of stress. That could lead to depression and suicidal thoughts. Baby blues lead to anxiety, sadness, mood swings, difficulty concentrating, trouble eating and difficulty sleeping.

Physical health conditions in teen moms

It is not easy to take care of a baby, especially if you are a teenage mom. Mothers often forget to take care of themselves while taking care of their kid. Most of the teenage pregnancy cases are often unplanned. This means that they were not practising safe sex, which could lead to sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it also increases the risk of preeclampsia, anaemia and contracting STDs.

Impact on the child

Apart from facing the challenges of society, children born to adolescent parents face health issues too. According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, there is a high chance that the kid might develop a behavior problem, be less interested in education and may be at a greater risk of low birth weight and infant mortality.

What can be done

While these physical and mental impact on mother and child may be common, they are not set in stone. You can still raise a child properly despite being a teenage mom. It is important that you must be ready to support your child’s heath and financial needs. You can talk to your parents, grandparents, friends, physicians, counsellor or social worker and other healthcare providers for support. It is important that teenage moms seek prenatal care. This will help you and your baby’s health.