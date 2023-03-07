Ovarian Health: When Should I Worry About My Ovary Size?

A sudden change in ovary size could point out a serious health condition and impact your ability to conceive.

Changes in ovary size (greater or smaller than normal) can impact your ability to conceive. Watch out for the signs that indicate your ovaries are growing bigger.

Did you know that age can affect the size of the ovaries and that they shrink in size as a woman grow older? Some health conditions can also cause ovaries to grow bigger than their normal size, which is a cause for concern. Changes in ovary size can impact your ability to get pregnant.

Dr Anu Sadashiv, Reproductive Medicine Specialist at Milann Fertility and Birthing Hospital KumaraPark Bangalore, says, "Given their changed needs and demands, modern couples today choose to defer the idea of parenthood to a later age. And when they are finally ready to welcome parenthood in their lives, age becomes a big hindrance and affects their fertility to a great extent. In fact, age has an impact on more than one level of reproduction; in women, it can also affect the size of the ovaries. As a woman approaches menopause, her egg reserve starts to decline, which causes her ovaries to shrink in size. Despite the fact that a woman's ovaries may change in size throughout the course of her life, enlarged ovaries are unquestionably a cause for concern. Thus, it is imperative for a woman to take care of her ovarian health."

Talking to TheHealthSite, Dr Sadashiv tells us more about enlarged ovaries, including the causes and symptoms. She also shares tips on how to maintain ovarian health.

TRENDING NOW

Enlarged Ovaries: Causes and Symptoms

But there are certain signs that indicate that your ovaries have enlarged beyond a normal level and demand immediate medical attention. One of these symptoms is a persistent want to urinate; in particular, if the urge persists for an extended amount of time, you should definitely think about consulting a specialist.

In addition, menstruation irregularities, prolonged pelvic pain or pressure, persistent bloating, and excessive body hair growth also fall in the list of symptoms of enlarged ovaries. Furthermore, specific health conditions such as fibroids, adenomyosis and reproductive cancers can also cause your ovaries to expand. In such cases, the best course of action is to consult a specialist before the situation gets worse.

Ovary Size: When It Is A Cause For Concern?

An enlarged ovary may occur as a natural part of the menstrual cycle or during pregnancy. Nonetheless, it can be concerning if your ovary size is greater or smaller than normal. Small ovaries might make pregnancy difficult, whereas huge ovaries may indicate a severe medical condition. Here, keeping track of symptoms like persistent pelvic pressure or pain, unexpected weight gain or loss, irregular menstrual cycle, increased urge to urinate, excessive hair growth, and abnormal vaginal discharge is unquestionably important. If you notice that these symptoms are recurring, you should consult a medical professional right once to discuss your situation and receive advice on the best course of action.

You may like to read

Tips To Maintain Your Ovarian Health For Good

A sudden change in ovary size could point out a serious health condition and impact your ability to conceive and experience the joy of parenthood. Hence, it is essential to maintain your ovarian health by engaging in regular exercise, abstaining from alcohol and tobacco use, and incorporating a balanced diet. As a result, your ovaries will remain in good health, and your reproductive health will be maintained as well.

Maintaining a healthy diet and body weight is unquestionably essential, as excess weight might interfere with ovulation and conception. Incorporating high-protein and low-carbohydrate foods in your diet will help minimize inflammation and improve blood circulation to your ovaries. Furthermore, quitting smoking and drinking can do wonders as both of the substances have the ability to damage the ovaries and egg reserve, thereby impacting the fertility rate. Moreover, taking up some exercise would make sure that your ovaries stay in good condition.

RECOMMENDED STORIES