Orthopedic Health And Pregnancy: What Expecting Mothers Should Know?

Motherhood, for sure, is filled with so much joy. You pick up onesies one moment; the other moment, you're looking for the perfect name. But between all these, your musculoskeletal system takes a back seat - and before you even realize it, your bones and joints start posing challenges for you. As it's common during pregnancy to feel such changes, sometimes, specific pains don't go away even after the postpartum period. While not every pain is unavoidable, it's possible to tackle it right if you know the reason behind it and can take preventive measures early on. As an expecting mother, Dr Syed Imran, MBBS, D ortho, Arthroscopy, and Joint Replacement Surgeon, tells us what to remember about bone and joint health.

Hip Pains: Your body releases more relaxin hormones to loosen the ligaments around your pelvis, making room for the baby during childbirth. However, this loosening effect doesn't stop at the pelvis - it's a whole-body affair, and sometimes, it can cause your hips to feel looser and sometimes a bit sore.

What Can You Do?

While it might be tempting to rest all day, gentle movement can be your friend. Invest in supportive maternity gear like a belly band or leggings to share some weight off your hips. Take breaks, sit down and elevate your feet to reduce pressure on your hips and back.

Increased Calcium Absorption: The fetus needs a lot of calcium during pregnancy, especially during the latter stages. In those last few months of pregnancy, as the baby's skeleton is forming rapidly, a mother's bones may lose some of their density. While there's a theoretical risk of osteoporosis in future due to the calcium transfer and potential bone loss, many women regain their bone density post-pregnancy, especially with breastfeeding.

What Can You Do?

Ensure you're eating calcium-rich foods. Practice weight-bearing exercises to maintain bone density Consider foods high in vitamin D, like fatty fish, for better calcium absorption

Lower Back Pain: Almost every expecting mother mentions it. As your belly grows, the centre of gravity shifts, and the spine takes on more strain, especially in the lower back. Besides, pregnancy accentuates the curve in the lower back, known as the lumbar region. As your uterus grows, the lumbar curve deepens to accommodate the weight, leading to that familiar ache many moms-to-be feel.

What Can You Do?

Sit with good support to alleviate some of the strain on your back. Sleep on the side and place a pillow between your knees to maintain a neutral spine position. Gentle stretches and exercises, like pelvic tilts, can strengthen your back and ease the pain.

Feet Swelling: More blood and body fluids during pregnancy help cushion and support your expanding womb and growing baby. But sometimes, gravity pulls these extra fluids down to your feet, resulting in swollen ankles and feet.

What Can You Do?

Whenever you get a chance, prop those feet up - this can help the accumulated fluid return towards the upper body for elimination. Drinking enough water can help reduce swelling by flushing out excess fluids and reducing sodium concentration.

Stay Active: Staying active can be a game-changer in managing those changes. Regular exercise helps with many of the aches and pains of pregnancy and keeps your muscles toned and your mind refreshed. However, it's essential to remember the golden rule: always listen to your body and modify it as needed. If an exercise feels wrong or you're too exhausted, it's okay to slow down or skip a day.

What Can You Do?

Walking gently can significantly benefit your circulation and help reduce swelling. Practice light resistance exercises that can keep your muscles strong Practice gentle stretches that can help alleviate muscle tightness and maintain flexibility

If the suggested methods don't relieve you, consult an experienced orthopaedic doctor.