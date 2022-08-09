Oral Health During Pregnancy - Here's What All Expectant Moms Should Know

Sixty to seventy percent of pregnant women develop pregnancy gingivitis. Here's how to prevent and treat dental problems during pregnancy.

You must have heard the proverb "for every child a tooth," which implies that the mother can anticipate losing a tooth with every pregnancy. It was once assumed that the mother was barely or not at all exposed to the immunologically foreign cells of the foetus. It was believed that the maternal and fetal circulatory systems were completely separate, making the uterus an immunologically protected environment. These notions were inaccurate, and it is now understood that maternal and fetal cells frequently mingle, especially at the 'maternal-fetal interface'.

What changes during pregnancy?

To feed and support the developing fetus, substantial changes occur, impacting practically all the organs in the body. Microbes that enter the tissues surrounding the teeth, such as the gums and bones, can cause periodontitis, an inflammatory disorder. Painful, red, and swollen gums are only a few of the early disease's symptoms. In severe situations, the tissues surrounding teeth can become loose and the gums can separate from the teeth, which can lead to the teeth falling out. Gingivitis (an inflammation of the gingiva with an undisturbed underlying tissue- tooth attachment), if ignored, typically but not always, leads to periodontitis (which includes progressive attachment loss and bone destruction).

How does oral health affect pregnancy?

Periodontal disease is extremely ubiquitous, and its association with unfavorable pregnancy outcomes has been thoroughly researched in the pregnant population. Premature birth and preeclampsia (high blood pressure that occurs during pregnancy) are two diseases associated with pregnancy that are well known to be caused by infection and inflammation. The markedly higher levels of progesterone and estrogen that occur during pregnancy have been linked to hormonal changes that may contribute to the increased risk of developing periodontitis. This greatly increases the risk of difficulties for both the mother and the child, including tooth loss for the mother and a higher chance of premature birth or fetal growth restriction. It is really a worry since infants with birth weights under 5.5 lbs may be more susceptible to long-term issues like poor social development, learning disabilities, and impaired motor skill development. Similar concerns are present for preterm infants, in addition to digestive system issues, respiratory issues, and vision problems or hearing.

How does pregnancy affect oral health?

Alterations in the blood flow to the gums are another potential cause that can contribute to the cause. The mother's immune system must overcome the bacterial buildup that causes gingival inflammation. The bacteria that live in dental plaque and release acids that cause tooth decay and irritate gum tissue are stored in the periodontium.

Sixty to seventy percent of pregnant women develop pregnancy gingivitis. Gingivitis is not brought on by pregnancy, although it is greatly aggravated by it. The condition intensifies during pregnancy, peaking between the second and third trimester, declines in the ninth month, and typically goes away after childbirth.

How to prevent and treat dental problems during pregnancy?

To help prevent periodontitis, it is extremely vital for expectant women to take appropriate care of their teeth during this time.

Pregnancy and dental care are typically regarded as safe. This can be crucial in getting rid of plaque and bacteria that could lead to an infection and other problems for the mother and her infant. Hence it is advised to schedule regular dental cleanings at regular intervals throughout pregnancy.

Firstly, it is important to take care of your teeth yourself. Encourage pregnant women to clean their teeth at least twice daily and to floss every day. This makes it easier for a bacterial illness to spread by regularly removing plaque from the area around the teeth and gums. In some circumstances, using mouthwash may also be beneficial.

Regular dental check-up with professional scaling and root planning are quite effective at significantly lowering the clinical signs of periodontal infection and inflammation, such as the proportion of sites that bleed when probed, in most populations with periodontal disease. The ideal gestational age for these treatments is often between 14 and 20 weeks.

Consumption of healthy food and limiting sugary intake can provide the developing baby with the necessary nutrients. Between three and six months during your pregnancy, your baby's teeth begin to erupt. Your baby's teeth develop healthily with the aid of nutrients like calcium, protein, phosphorus, and vitamins A, C, and D.

During pregnancy, taking proper care of your mouth, teeth, and gums will help you have a successful pregnancy and healthy offspring.

The article is authored by Dr. Neetha J. Shetty, Professor and Head, Department of Periodontology, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore, a constituent unit of Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal.

