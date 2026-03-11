Obesity and Infertility: Doctor explains how excess weight affects fertility in men and women

Obesity can impact reproductive health in both men and women. A doctor explains how excess weight affects hormones, fertility, and chances of conception.

Infertility is not only associated with factors such as smoking, alcohol, stress, and environmental factors, but also with obesity. Currently, a large number of people are battling obesity across the country, and some are even struggling with reproductive health issues. Excess weight can lead to hormonal imbalance, impact fertility, and overall health of the couple. Hence, couples will find it challenging to conceive naturally and will then have to take the help of in vitro fertilisation (IVF). This is how obesity can impact the reproductive health of women and men.

In an exclusive chat with TheHealthSite.com, Dr Sumati Tadas, a Gynaecologist at Apollo Spectra Pune, helps to decode the link between obesity and fertility and advises on battling the bulge. So, you need to be attentive when it comes to your health and maintain a healthy weight as recommended by the expert.

How Obesity Affects Fertility in Women?

When it comes to women, excess weight can disturb the balance of reproductive hormones that regulate ovulation. So, if the body has a higher amount of fat, then it tends to produce more estrogen, which can take a toll on the menses and give a tough time to women. Many women may experience irregular periods, problems with ovulation, or conditions such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), which can impact fertility if not tackled at the right time. These symptoms can make them anxious and stressed.

Those who are obese and are planning to undergo IVF should be cautious. Obesity may also reduce the success rates of fertility treatments such as IVF and increase the risk of complications during pregnancy, such as gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, and miscarriage.

How Obesity Impacts Male Fertility?

In men, excess body weight can cause hormone imbalance, when it comes to testosterone, which plays an important role in sperm production. Obesity is also associated with lower sperm count, poor sperm quality, and reduced sperm movement in men, demanding timely attention. Abdominal fat can raise the temperature around the testes and affect sperm production. So, men will also have to stay alert and prevent weight gain.

Obesity is a serious problem in India and needs to be tackled on a priority basis. Moreover, those who are obese are also known to have high blood pressure and diabetes, which can impact pregnancy chances.

Maintain a Healthy Weight for Better Fertility

People must maintain an optimum weight and manage diabetes and high blood pressure to be able to achieve successful conception. Maintaining a healthy weight is important for overall well-being. Follow basic rules of weight loss which are as follows: high protein intake, reducing sugar and alcohol consumption, staying hydrated, getting adequate sleep, and mindful eating habits. Also, go for regular fertility health check-ups without fail. Don't wait anymore, get going and cut down those excess kilos.

