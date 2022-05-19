Nosebleeds To Placental Abruption: How Hypertension Affects Your Pregnancy

Pregnancy is one of the most beautiful experiences of a woman's life where the entire body undergoes several physicals, mental, and hormonal changes. During this crucial period, women need to pay special attention to their bodies as it can affect the overall health of the child. The possibility of developing chronic conditions becomes double and can even become permanent. Among these problems, hypertension is most likely to affect over 6.9% of women during and after giving birth to a child. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Rushali Jadhav, Consultant - Obstetrician and Gynaecology, Manipal Hospital, Kharadi, Pune, to understand more about this condition and how it affects a pregnant woman.

How Does Hypertension Affect Your Pregnancy?

Hypertension not only creates several complications during labour but also poses a major threat to the child's overall health. During this condition, the blood flows through the blood vessels instead at a faster rate for a prolonged period, causing damage to the blood vessels and increasing the risk of heart disease.

What makes this condition even more dangerous is that it is difficult to identify it at the initial stages. People suffering from hypertension especially expecting mothers may also experience constant mood swings, difficulty in understanding, nosebleeds, and even shortness of breath. The risks may also increase further with age and even the child is at risk of inheriting the condition in future.

A lot of women suffer from chronic hypertension even before becoming pregnant which may go unnoticed before the 20th week of pregnancy. In some cases, the expecting mother can also develop gestational hypertension which occurs after the 20th week of pregnancy and increases the risk of complications. Apart from that, some women may also experience a sudden rise in blood pressure in the third trimester of their pregnancy. It is also known as preeclampsia which can affect the major organs of the body. Women suffering from this problem may also experience significant swelling in the legs, arms and faces. This condition is serious. It can hurt both mother and the child, leading to fatal consequences.

Effect On Pregnancy

Hypertension causes various problems during and after giving birth. Women in the postpartum stages are at a higher risk of developing cardiovascular complications due to high blood pressure. Some of the risk factors of hypertension during pregnancy include:

Decreased Blood Flow

Hypertension can decrease the blood flow to the placenta and the baby will not get enough oxygen leading to the risk of improper growth (Intrauterine growth restriction) and even premature birth. The baby can also develop breathing problems in future and are at a higher risk of infections.

Placental Abruption

This condition is often triggered by high blood pressure and separates the placenta from the inner wall during delivery. As a result, the chances of heavy bleeding during delivery increase, putting the life of mother and child in danger.

Organ Injury

High blood pressure during delivery can increase the risk of damage to major organs like the brain, heart, lungs, kidneys, and liver.

Ways To Manage Hypertension

Though it is completely impossible to evade the risk of hypertension, a few simple ways can help in keeping the condition in control and lower the risk factors. These include:

Routine Check-Up

It is recommended to get into the habit of routine consultation to keep a check on the underlying symptoms. Women who have already given birth are also at risk of developing postpartum hypertension. Therefore, it is recommended to have regular check-ups before, during, and after pregnancy.

Stick to medication: If one is already suffering from hypertension, one must stick to their medication even during pregnancy. Based on the condition of the patient, the doctors may recommend the safest medication and dose to manage the condition during these crucial times.

Stay Active

A healthy lifestyle plays a very crucial role in managing hypertension. It has been seen that a sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of high blood pressure. Therefore, one must follow an active and healthy lifestyle, especially during pregnancy.

Eat a Healthy Diet

One must get into the habit of eating prompt and adding lots of nutritious food to the daily diet. It is also recommended to quit smoking and consuming alcohol as it not only affects the health of the mother and child but also triggers hypertension.

