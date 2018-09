The NICU at Apollo Hospitals will provide personalised care that will transform the way parents experience healthcare for their little ones. Image Source: Press Release

With 16 specialised beds, the NICU will be the largest in Navi Mumbai and will offer comprehensive care for babies in the highest risk categories, ranging from structural abnormalities to life-threatening birth asphyxia.

The well-equipped NICU will be a special area to care for newborns with complications requiring intensive medical attention, and will be well staffed with experienced neonatologists and paediatricians, specialised NICU nursing staff supported by a multi-disciplinary team of specialists including cardiologists, infectious disease specialists, endocrinologists, and others.

“A new-born baby who has developed health complications requires specialized attention. It is also a stressful time for the parents. The NICU at Apollo Hospitals will provide personalised care that will transform the way parents experience healthcare for their little ones,” said Dr Narendra Trivedi, CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai.

Dr Ashok Gawdi, Consultant, Paediatrics and Neonatology, Co-ordinator, NICU, at Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai said, “Our specialized team has vast experience in dealing with the smallest and youngest of babies of 27 weeks and is well equipped to manage the most critical of cases. With the best of NICU incubators, transport incubator, advanced high frequency ventilators monitors, breathing aids and other equipment backed by the expertise of the medical team, we can assure better treatment options and outcomes.”

A recent UNICEF report revealed that 26 lakh babies die across the world within 28 days of birth. 6.4 lakh neonatal deaths occur in India alone. Problems that occur include pre-term birth before 37 weeks, low birth weight, respiratory distress syndrome, infection, hypoglycaemia, jaundice not responding to phototherapy, seizures. Well-equipped NICUs can help give timely treatment to reduce morbidity and mortality.

Source: Press Release