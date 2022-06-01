New Moms, Know These Self-Care Tips For Your Well-Being

Mothers always put their children first without thinking about their own needs. Here is a reminder for all new moms to practise self-care and focus on their physical and emotional well-being. We know that it can be challenging to take time off for yourself when you're busy taking care of the new-born and adjusting to the significant life changes. Although it is difficult, practising self-care is a necessity for women who are pregnant or going through postpartum.

Importance of practising self-care for new moms

Pregnancy is a difficult journey, and parenting is not an easy task. It is completely normal for new mothers to feel sad, worried, anxious, or angry sometimes. Practising self-care can help them feel better and prevent parental depression and anxiety. Self-care also allows them to maintain their individuality and self-worth. Furthermore, practising self-care makes you a good role model for your children. They will also aspire to sleep well, eat healthily, and take care of their physical and mental health just like their mothers. Therefore, new moms need to practise self-care.

5 self-care tips for new moms

Here are some self-care tips for new mothers that can ensure their well-being!

Eat tasty, healthy food and give energy to your body

As you have just given birth and are recovering from the pregnancy, your body needs lots of protein, carbs, healthy fats, iron, calcium, vitamins and minerals to heal quickly. These nutrients are particularly beneficial for postpartum and breastfeeding. If you enjoy cooking, you can invite your friends to cook with you. You can also ask your partner to treat you to a special meal once in a while.

Stay hydrated

Hydration is critical for new mothers. Drinking eight to 10 glasses of water every day can keep them hydrated and allow them to have enough breast milk production to feed the baby.

Get rest and do not exhaust yourself

As new moms are dependent on their baby's nursing and sleep schedule, they can feel overwhelmed by exhaustion due to lack of sleep. It is almost impossible for them to get six to eight hours of sound sleep until the baby is a few months old. Henceforth, new mothers should take naps whenever the baby sleeps. This can help them get a break from all the stress and responsibilities, even if it's just for a few minutes. Moreover, lack of sleep also affects the production of breast milk.

Work out and go on an adventure

New moms should gradually start doing light exercises post-pregnancy to help them relieve stress and feel better about their bodies. They can also go on walks out in the sun and enjoy nature. They can also enjoy swimming, running, and yoga to feel good about themselves.

Take some time out to self-introspect

While adjusting to the hectic life with a new-born, most mothers forget to self-introspect and reflect on their physical and mental state. New moms must spend at least a few minutes everyday meditating. Meditation can help you feel calm and think about your struggles as well as achievements, making you feel motivated for the future.

The article is contributed by Dr. Premalatha Balachandran, Consultant - Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Chennai.