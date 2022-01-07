New Blood Test Can Identify Women At Risk Of Developing Preeclampsia: UK Study

It would require a single blood sample to identify women at risk of developing preeclampsia months before the symptoms appear.

Preeclampsia is a common pregnancy complication characterized by a sudden increase in blood pressure, effecting up to 1 in 12 pregnancies. It is a major cause of maternal morbidity, preterm birth as well as a risk factor for cardiovascular disease. Sadly, most cases of preeclampsia are detected when the mother experiences symptoms in the third trimester. This study could widen the window of detection and lead to quicker intervention. Now, UK researchers say a blood test can identify this pregnancy complication before a woman experiences the symptoms.

Researchers from King's College London and their collaborators have found specific molecular profiles in blood samples that can help predict women at risk of preeclampsia. The findings of their study have been published in Nature journal.

What they actually found?

The researchers collected 2500 blood samples from pregnant women and looked for genetic material in the blood that can predict pregnancy complications such as preeclampsia.

TRENDING NOW

"Using a cutting-edge sequencing approach, we were able to detect cell free RNA (cfRNA) in the blood of pregnant women. These provided a molecular signature that can be used to identify women at risk of preeclampsia," said Professor Rachel Tribe, Department of Women and Children's Health, King's College London, as quoted by Science Daily.

It would require only a single blood sample to identify women at risk of preeclampsia much earlier in pregnancy, added Tribe.

This is exciting as early detection of the risk would lead to quicker intervention.

You may like to read

New test may help predict preterm birth too

According to the researchers, the cfRNA signals from the fetus and pregnant mother's tissues reflect the health of the mother and baby.

In this study, the researchers looked at cfRNA signals which deviate from those of a healthy pregnancy. They said that the Mirvie RNA platform they used can analyse tens of thousands of RNA messages from the mother, baby and placenta using machine learning, and identify 75 percent of women at risk of preeclampsia.

Professor Tribe noted that this molecular signature is very reliable and has potential to outperform currently available tests.

In addition, they hope that this blood test can be widened to investigate other pregnancy complications, such as preterm birth.

How to reduce risk of preeclampsia

A 2019 study published in journal Nature Communications stated that consuming foods high in fibre may help reduce the risk of preeclampsia during pregnancy. This recommendation is based on the finding that preeclampsia is associated with reduced levels of acetate, which is mainly produced by fibre fermentation in the gut. "The mother's gut bacteria and diet appear to be crucial to promoting healthy pregnancy," asserted study lead author Ralph Nanan, Professor at the University of Sydney.

In general, preeclampsia happens after the 20th week of pregnancy and up to six weeks after birth. Common symptoms of this condition

high blood pressure

protein in the urine

severe headache that won't go away even with medication

Difficulty breathing, gasping, or panting

Pain in upper right belly that is often mistaken for indigestion or the flu

Swelling of the face and hands

Weight gain of more than 2-3 kg in one week

Nausea after mid-pregnancy

If you notice any of these signs and symptoms, seek prompt medical help.

RECOMMENDED STORIES