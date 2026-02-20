Natural Birth Isn’t Just Pushing: Expert Shares Tips For Safer, Supported Delivery

Childbirth is upto the mother, whether she chooses natural delivery, c-section or other holistic techniques. However, materinity expert decodes why holistic birthing is essential for the new mom and baby.

Natural Birth Isn't Just Pushing: Pregnancy care begins with conception and it is not limited to childbirth alone. A birthing parent goes through significant physical, emotional and psychological changes, all of which can impact the course of pregnancy.

To reduce complications and improve pregnancy outcomes, Dr. Preety Aggarwal, MBBS, DGO, DNB, Medical Director, Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Motherhood Hospitals India, states, "There has been a need for a holistic maternity care model that can support birthing parents through every phase of pregnancy and rather increase their involvement in the process. There are evidence-based holistic techniques that provide birthing mothers more control over the process. They primarily regulate breathing, allow flexibility in movement and manage pain without medicines."

Why is natural birth not merely a 'push'

All births are natural but the term 'natural birth' primarily refers to a baby that arrives in the world from the vagina. It is basically a childbirth which progresses without the intervention of medications or surgery. According to Dr. Aggarwal, natural birth is often a suitable option for mothers with low-risk pregnancies, where labour progresses naturally without medical intervention. However, it involves physical discomfort, pain and even risk of complications such as excessive blood loss. Labour progression depends on many factors including position of delivery, pain tolerance, temperamental readiness and unexpected emergencies. So, natural birthing is not supposed to be a solitary event but requires assistive techniques that can ensure healthy delivery.

Supportive Techniques For Natural Birth

The choice to have a natural childbirth depends on one's medical history and risk factors. However, if one is planning to go for it, hospital-guided supportive techniques can make it safer. The following are some supportive techniques that can make a natural birth a comfortable experience, according to Dr. Aggarwal:

Lamaze Breathing: Lamaze focuses on conscious breathing and relaxation techniques that help mothers tolerate pain, reduce anxiety and stay in control during labour. This technique involves freedom of movement and position changes during childbirth. Water Birthing (First Stage of Labour): Water immersion during early labour can help reduce pain and shorten labour duration. Dr. Aggarwal highlights that water immersion can decrease the need for epidural or spinal anaesthesia. Hypnobirthing: Fear and anxiety can intensify pain during childbirth. The maternity doctor recommends hypnobirthing for relaxation. She said self-hypnosis techniques help parents remain calm, confident and less fearful during contractions. Prenatal and Postnatal Counselling: Pregnancy is not an easy journey and new moms can experience postpartum mood swings, such as feelings of detachment. An expert advises professional counselling during this time to reduce stigma and promote healthy recovery for both parent and baby.

Why Choose Holistic Birthing?

Holistic birthing is not about avoiding medical care but it is about making conscious choices that can make childbirth a wholesome experience. These supportive techniques are evidence-based and show improved emotional connection between the baby and parents.

