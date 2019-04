National Safe Motherhood Day is celebrated in India on 11th of April every year. White Ribbon Alliance India initiated this campaign with the aim of driving awareness among women about their right to live and survive pregnancy and childbirth. This initiative is also directed towards providing adequate antenatal, obstetric, prenatal, and postnatal care access to women during pregnancy. A campaign like National Safe Motherhood Day is of utmost importance in a country like India where 44,000 women lose their lives annually to preventable pregnancy-related causes (Data source: UNICEF).

Pregnancy induced hypertension (PIH) is one of the most common gestational complications that women face. Affecting around 5 to 8 per cent of pregnant women, PIH is one of the most common causes of both maternal and neonatal morbidity world-wide, says a study published in the open journal named BMC Cardiovascular Disorders. However, doctors believe that this condition is preventable.

PIH is high blood pressure (140/90 or above) during the gestational period. “Most commonly, it affects young woman who are expecting for the first time or those with multiple pregnancies, or those who already had PIH during their first pregnancy,” says Dr Duru Shah Director, Gynaecworld Center for Assisted Reproduction & Women’s health, Mumbai. Also, kidney diseases or diabetes increases the risk of expecting moms to suffer from PIH. This condition is characterised by severe headaches, rapid heartbeat, excessive swelling of the feet and hands, dizziness, drowsiness, blurred vision, sudden blindness, fever, excessive nausea, abdomen pain, or blood in the urine.

In pregnancy induced hypertension, the chances of complications like early delivery of baby increases. Prematurity can lead to increased risk of infection and lung problems in the child. Also, it can potentially limit the oxygen and nutrient supply to the placenta that can further lead to low birth weight or even placental separation from the inner wall of the uterus before delivery. This can result in heavy bleeding that can be dangerous for the mother and the baby too. Hypertension during pregnancy can also slow down the growth of the baby. Some other conditions associated with gestational hypertension include stroke, liver problems, temporary kidney failure, heart attack, seizures in mother, blood clotting, or probability of caesarean delivery.

HYPERTENSION VS. PREGNANCY INDUCED HYPERTENSION

Hypertension during pregnancy impacts a woman’s body differently than it normally would. During this extremely sensitive period, problem of high blood pressure does not only pose life threatening risks for the mother. It can be dangerous for the baby too. Normal hypertension doesn’t have this risk factor added to it.

In case of normal hypertension, excess activity of the sympathetic nervous system (responsible for regulation of arterial pressure) leads to increase in blood pressure. But the mechanism of spiralling blood pressure is different in would-be moms. “In their case, blood flow to the baby gets disrupted due to some unknown reason, restricting foetal growth. Therefore, as a compensatory mechanism, the mother’s body increases the pressure at which blood is supplied to the baby. This leads to hypertension. As the placenta grows, certain necessary changes occur between maternal blood supply and foetal circulation which doesn’t happen efficiently in case of PIH,” explains Dr. Shah.

TYPES OF PREGNANCY INDUCED HYPERTENSION

There are various types of blood pressure disorder that women face during pregnancy. They vary in their impact, intensity and time of formation

Pre-pregnancy hypertension: This refers to pre-existing or chronic hypertension. But there are no visible symptoms. So, the condition remains undiagnosed till pregnancy.

Gestational hypertension: This is high blood pressure that appears late in pregnancy. It occurs when you are 20 weeks into your gestation. Some women with gestational hypertension may develop preeclampsia, another type of blood pressure disorder related to pregnancy.

Preeclampsia: Preeclampsia is a severe form of pregnancy induced hypertension that occurs post 20 weeks of your conception. Characterised by increased BP and high protein count in the urine, this condition leads small blood vessels to clamp down and the bigger ones to constrict. Preeclampsia is linked to damage of organs like kidney, brain, or liver. If this condition remains untreated, it results in low birth weight of the baby and preterm delivery as well.

Eclampsia: This is a severe form of preeclampsia which comes with an additional symptom: seizure. Like preeclampsia, eclampsia also affects you after 20 weeks of pregnancy. But in some cases, it may manifest itself even after delivery.

ARE YOU AT RISK?

A pregnant woman is more at risk of developing the problem of high blood pressure if she is either under the age of 20 or older than 40. Also, if she has a history of chronic hypertension or had gestational hypertension or preeclampsia during past pregnancies, she may be affected by this condition. Other factors including obesity, immune system disorder, kidney disease, and having multi-foetal pregnancy increase the chances of developing PIH.

CAN YOU PREVENT IT?

Though there is no proven way to prevent hypertension. However, you can try to control the contributing factors. Some dietary and lifestyle changes may help you prevent this condition. Doctors recommend controlled salt intake, drinking plenty of water, increasing the amount of protein in your diet, and decreasing the amount of oily fast foods to reduce your chances of getting the condition. Also, taking enough rest, avoiding smoking and drinking along with caffeine containing drinks may help.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM YOUR DOCTOR

If you have already developed pregnancy induced hypertension, your doctor will recommend battery of tests to diagnose the condition. The tests include measurement of blood pressure, urine testing, frequent weight measurements, eye check-up, liver and kidney function test, or blood clotting test. Some of your symptoms like frontal headache, faster reflex and disturbed vision may also help diagnose the condition.

As far as the treatment of this condition is concerned, your physician will decide the therapy based on your medical history, current health condition, tolerance for specific medications and procedures, and severity of the condition. You may be recommended complete bed rest and anti-hypertensive medications.