It's National Safe Motherhood Day today and on this occasion experts said maternal health and family planning services should not be compromised and given due priority even in emergency situations like the COVID-19 pandemic. Significance Of National Safe Motherhood Day National Safe Motherhood Day is observed every year on April 11 on the birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi wife of Mahatma Gandhi. The experts also called for strengthening the country's health system. We have witnessed a steep rise in maternal deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nationwide lockdown disrupted maternal health services which resulted in a decline in institutional deliveries