National Safe Motherhood Day is a national campaign instituted by the White Ribbon Alliance India way back in 2003. Celebrated every year on 11th April, the birth anniversary of Kasturba Gandhi, this day is dedicated to advocate for safe motherhood by spreading awareness among women about their right to live and survive pregnancy and childbirth.

Postnatal care is one of the pillars of safe motherhood and breastcare is a crucial aspect in the life of every lactating mom after delivery. Caring for your breasts is important to ensure sufficient milk supply and prevent infections. Infections caused by poor hygiene can make breastfeeding a challenge and pass on harmful germs to your newborn as well. As we celebrate National Safe Motherhood Day today, we tell you how to care for your breasts and maintain hygiene while nursing. Happy motherhood!

Keep your breasts clean

“Though you don’t need to thoroughly clean your breasts post each and every feeding, it’s advised to give them a rinse a few times throughout the day. This will help you clean excess milk and sweat remnants from feeding sessions. Not doing so can make your breasts emit a foul odor. However, do not use a harsh soap to clean your breasts as it can lead to cracks and soreness. It is advisable to simply clean them with water during showers. Also, you can apply some unscented, baby-friendly moisturizer there. Not cleaning your breast can put you at a risk of developing thrush, a fungal infection which can affect your baby too,” says Effath Yasmin, an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant. Sometimes, unexpected leaks or stickiness after a feeding session can occur. To get rid of that, you can use a nursing wipe enriched with the natural goodness of coconut oil. These wipes can be quite handy and especially good while you are travelling.

Opt for the right clothes

Post pregnancy, you will experience changes in your breasts almost every day. They may become sore, you may have clogged milk ducts sometimes and at others, and they may leak as well. “Leaky breasts can stain your clothes and bra, emitting bad odour. Keeping your breasts wet for long can also lead to infections and sore nipples. Therefore, it is important to change clothes frequently to avoid both. You can wash these clothes with vinegar in hot water so that the smell of the milk goes away. Also, try to wear cotton clothes as they facilitate proper air to circulation, allowing your mammary glands to breathe,” says Yasmin. When it comes to choosing the right bra, go for the one that fits properly. However, it shouldn’t be tight. Wearing synthetic or extremely tight bras may suffocate your breasts acting as a barrier for the air and increase sweating and bacterial growth. Now you can get nursing bras as well. This front open variety is made especially for breastfeeding moms.

Change your nursing pads often

Your breasts may become engorged or soggy during breastfeeding, if you do not wear any absorbent material to absorb the excess milk. To avoid any leaking accidents in public, nursing pads can be of great help. They are especially useful while you are travelling. They act like a super absorbent shield between your breasts and your clothes. If you opt for breast pads, change them when wet. Do not use the ones with plastic on the back. Otherwise, the warm, wet and sugar-filled environment can become a breeding ground for bacteria and yeast causing irritation and infection. There are both disposable and reusable pads available in the market. You can choose as per your choice and comfort.

Avoid scented products

Yes, you need to wash your breasts to keep them clean. However, using scented products including soaps and shower gels for cleanliness may backfire. These products can rob your breasts off the required moisture making them dry and cracked. Under such circumstances, it will be challenge to breastfeed your baby. So, always use gentle and unscented products. Organic or herbal soaps and shower gels could be a good option. Also, keep in mind that wet wipes could be harmful to your breasts as they come with alcohol.

Rinse your breast pump after every use

Though it is always advised to breastfeed your baby directly and not through pump or bottles, it is understandable that you may not have the time to do so always. In that case, breast pump can be a good alternative. It’s a great way to ensure your baby’s nutrition even when you’re away. However, before using it, you must wash your hands properly. In addition to that, you need to clean your breast pump and your breasts to maintain a clean feeding environment. But, do avoid cross-contamination while cleaning the pump. Also, do not use the sponges you use to wash dishes while washing your pump. It will be good to have a set of separate cleaning equipment for this purpose.“It is advised to thoroughly sterilize the bottle, tube, and pump flanges at least once a day. And then, put them in the refrigerator. Bring them out only at the time of feeding. Also, if complete sterilization is not possible, wash them with hot water,” says Yasmin.

Heal your engorged breasts

Breast engorgement is a common issue that many new moms complain of. This is a painful condition that occurs when your breasts make more milk than your baby can have. Overproduction of milk can lead to swelling as well. Use a cold compress to treat the inflammation. Cold cabbage leaves could also help.