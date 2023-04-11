National Safe Motherhood Day: 6 Common Problems Of Lactating Mothers

The breastfeeding journey is filled with ups and downs. Here are some common problems that lactating mothers face and the possible remedies to help heal from the conditions soon.

National Safe Motherhood Day 2023: Motherhood brings many emotional and physical changes. To care for and provide for the child, the lactating mother needs to be well-nourished, given that she is the direct source of energy for her newborn. Frequently, lactating mothers complain of unease or difficulty with the process of breastfeeding their newborn. While the reasons can be many, the conditions like clogging milk in the breasts, reduced production, soreness of breasts, sluggish feeling, etc., can make the mother feel restless, which will gradually take a toll on the breastmilk-dependent child's well-being. Let's understand what one can look for in the changes in the body as a lactating mother to address it sooner with a mindful approach.

Founder & CEO of Nutrizoe Richa Pendake shares the most common problems that lactating mothers face that they need to understand:

Sore Nipples or Thrush: Soreness of the nipples is a common condition seen in several lactating mothers during the initial days of breastfeeding. The symptoms are a needle-like prickly feeling in the breasts. Due to thrush, the nipples may also appear pink, flaky and hurt after feeding. It can be cured with antifungal tablets and creams recommended by a healthcare professional. If you have passed on the Thrush to your baby, you can get them diagnosed and treat them with oral drops and gel as suggested by the doctor. Increase or Decrease in Supply:Milk supply during the breastfeeding phase can vary from person to person and across the stages of the breastfeeding journey. It is usually due to pre-existing medical conditions that the lactating mother might be facing. Revisiting the medical history can help understand the cause. It is recommended to consult the doctor to understand the state behind the milk supply specific over-the-counter products aid milk production, which can be sought after the doctor's approval. Baby Bites: Baby bites are something that most lactating mothers would have faced at least once through their breastfeeding journey. Frequently, the baby bites when they are unable to latch correctly. Also, when the child is teething, it will tend to do so. Therefore, baby bites are typical during the lactating period. While it can be stressful and bruised with repeated bites, switching the breast while breastfeeding and allowing the affected one to heal with time is recommended. Mastitis: Redness and burning sensation due to inflammation of the breast tissue cause Mastitis. It can be seen in lactating mothers during the first weeks after delivery. The clogging of the duct leads to fever and chills. It is recommended to undergo treatment as recommended by the medical practitioner. Hot/ cold compressors can also be used as self-care measures to ease discomfort. Leakage in the Breasts: A common condition seen across almost all lactating mothers, new mothers witness breast leakage in the first week after childbirth. It is expected as the body is conditioned to produce milk for the child. If it makes you uncomfortable, one can use a maternity breast pad or nursing pads to absorb the milk. Breast Distension: Certain lactating mothers also experience an increase in milk supply, which makes the breasts harden. This condition can lead to pain and sensitivity in the breasts. A warm bath before breastfeeding or a moist breast cloth alleviates the pain.