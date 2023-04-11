National Safe Motherhood Day 2023: FAQS Answered On Bleeding During Pregnancy

Bleeding during pregnancy may indicate various problems, but it does not always indicate a serious problem, says expert

Expert answers questions on normal and abnormal bleeding during the gestation period.

Bleeding during pregnancy can occur due to many reasons. Some are serious while others are not. Bleeding in early pregnancy days is common. It can also occur late in pregnancy. However, it is always a good idea to get it checked with your doctor. Bleeding later in pregnancy can be more serious in nature and the cause must be examined.

Many pregnant women experience bleeding or spotting in the first trimester of the gestation period. However, causes can be both benign and serious. Some possible causes for bleeding in the early phase of pregnancy could be implantation bleeding (fertilized egg getting fixated in the uterine wall), early pregnancy loss, haemorrhage, infections, ectopic pregnancy and others. Among these, implantation bleeding is characterized by light bleeding that might occur 1 or 2 weeks after the fertilized egg gets implanted in the endometrial wall. This bleeding is usually not a cause of concern. However, it is still important to know the cause of bleeding during pregnancy.

Dr Sobha S Nair, Clinical Associate Professor at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Amrita Hospital spoke to the Health site and answered common queries about bleeding during pregnancy.

FAQs: Bleeding during pregnancy

Does bleeding during pregnancy always indicate some problem?

Bleeding during pregnancy may indicate various problems, but it does not always indicate a serious problem. Some possible reasons for bleeding during pregnancy include implantation 1 -2 weeks after fertilization, local causes like cervical vascularity, polyp, vaginal infection and ectopic pregnancy, molar pregnancy, miscarriage, trauma, or intercourse.

How common is bleeding during early pregnancy?

You may like to read

Bleeding during early pregnancy occurs in about 15 to 25% of pregnancies.

What problems can cause bleeding during late pregnancy?

The usual causes of bleeding in late pregnancy are placental abruption and placenta previa. Placenta accreta and Vasa previa, scar dehiscence or rupture, and amniocentesis are the rare causes of bleeding. When labour pain begins, whether it is term or preterm, there may be a "show".

Can problems with the placenta cause bleeding?

Yes, some complications with the placenta can cause bleeding during the window between pregnancy and childbirth. It might be placenta previa (low-lying placenta), placental abruption (placenta detaches from the uterine wall before the birth of a baby, placenta accreta (when placenta invades uterine wall), vasa previa (Bleeding from the blood vessel of the foetus) and preterm labour.

Can bleeding be a sign of preterm pregnancy?

Bleeding may be a sign of preterm labour (blood mixed with mucous)

How common are pregnancy deaths due to bleeding?

Maternal death due to antepartum haemorrhage (APH) stands at 38 per cent of all cases.

Could pre-existing anaemia add to the risk of death from blood loss?

Yes, anaemia doubles the risk of maternal death.

Are bleeding-related maternal deaths more common in in-house deliveries than those done under the supervision of healthcare professionals?

Not necessarily, but if transferred to the hospital with complications it increases the risk.

Can expecting mothers do anything to reduce the risk of pregnancy bleeding?

Expecting mothers can reduce the risk of pregnancy bleeding by avoiding strenuous activities, high-intensity exercises, and intercourse. Improving haemoglobin levels through adequate nutrition and iron supplementation, as well as quitting smoking, may also reduce the risk of bleeding.

Does poor blood supply in not-so-accessible areas of the country add to the burden of maternal deaths?

Yes, placenta problems, as mentioned before, require urgent intervention, and replacing blood loss as soon as possible can help reduce maternal mortality and morbidity.