National Nutrition Week: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Rujuta Diwekar Shares Tips For Expecting Mothers

Have you been confused about what to eat and what not to eat when you're pregnant? If yes, then you can include these tips from nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

"You're eating for two!" "Eat apples!" "Don't eat apples!" "Eat for two! Enjoy yourself! Don't overeat you'll regret it later?" and so on. If you're pregnant, you must have heard people giving you unnecessary advice. If you are sick of hearing conflicting information about diet and health, then this article is for you. We have the ideal answer for you!

Rujuta Diwekar and Kareena Kapoor Khan spilled all the beans in the audiobook "Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual for Moms-To-Be" available on Audible. In the audiobook, Rujuta Diwekar has addressed all the common questions pregnant women have during pregnancy. From eating well to exercising every day, here's everything you should do during pregnancy and everything you should avoid.

How To Maintain Good Health During Pregnancy?

If you're pregnant, then you can follow the ways to maintain good health during pregnancy:

Eat the right way

Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "When I first began working with my nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, she got me to start the morning with a banana and I've stuck to that. It is excellent for your iron and potassium requirements. So, my day always, always begins with one banana and five almonds. This has never changed, whether or not I'm pregnant." She added, "Breakfast was typically poha, upma or 2 idlis. My first pregnancy and all right, I want it to be 100% good. I went mostly caffeine free again for my second pregnancy. But I did have half a cup of tea in the morning. I couldn't do my morning Chai."

Rujuta Diwekar gives the advice to eat "ghar ka khana" as much as you can but keep the meals small during pregnancy. "Your health will depend on not just the food you eat, but also on how well your body absorbs the nutrients," said the nutritionist. She recommends moms-to-be the following foods to include in their diet:

Include fresh fruit, nuts and dried fruits as these are good sources of iron and dried fruits that help absorb them.

Have a mid-morning snack like nimbu pani, peanut chikki, etc. to beat the hunger pangs.

Have dahi with lunch and add 1-2 spoons of ghee.

Have an afternoon snack like seasonal fruit, fresh fruit milkshake, and laddoo between 3:30-6 pm.

Do not have a heavy dinner, have something like rice-based dishes or well-cooked vegetables before 8:30 pm to avoid digestion problems. You can also include non-vegetarian food in lunch to ease digestion.

Have a glass of milk as it will help you sleep better and for that add a dose of calcium and protein.

Stay active to stay healthy

While most women want to relax during their pregnancy. Rujuta said, "It may seem like the quintessential time to sit back and relax. But unless there are complications, it's a good idea to move and exercise to stay in shape and also prevent unnecessary pain. Maintaining of good exercise program during pregnancy can help you stay healthy and feel your best."

Exercising through pregnancy has multiple benefits, including improving stamina, reducing gestational diabetes, and aiding in postpartum recovery. "Exercising through your pregnancy is not only good for you and your baby. It helps to keep up your strength post-delivery, too. I was active throughout. I worked a lot." said Kareena in the audiobook.

Here are a few tips that you can follow as a precaution while exercising during pregnancy:

Stay well hydrated

Avoid lying down on your back

Avoid standing still for long periods

Wear the right gear that supports your body

Avoid getting overheated and breathless

Add nutrients to your diet

When you are pregnant and search, you end up finding so many nutrients that make your head dizzy. Don't worry, Rujuta Diwekar listed down the essential nutrients your body needs during pregnancy. "Eating a balanced home-cooked Indian diet and seasonal and local food will meet most of these needs," says Rujuta. Make sure to add the following nutrients to your diet:

Folic Acid

Rujuta suggests adding folic acid during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy to prevent neural tube defects in the baby as it might affect the spine, spinal cord and brain. "Foliage-rich foods include everything from lentils to beets to bananas, nuts and seeds to protein."

Protein

Proteins are the bodybuilder that aid in cellular growth and tissue and organ repair. It is essential to the baby's growth and development. Good sources of protein include lentils, milk products, eggs, meat and fish, nuts and seeds, and whole grains.

Calcium

The baby's deep heart, nodes, muscles, and bones are all strengthened by calcium. If you don't get enough calcium in your diet, your body won't have enough to support the growing baby, which increases your risk of osteoporosis and bone loss in later life. Every type of dairy product, ragi, and sesame seeds are calcium-rich foods.

Iron

Iron is used by the body to produce more blood for you and your baby, transport oxygen to both of you, and maintain a healthy RBC level. Your RBC count affects how energetic you are. Iron is abundant in fish, eggs, spinach, dried fruit, and sesame seeds.

"My only after-dinner sweet treat and that too, not every day, would be simple homemade yoghurt in which I mix chopped dates, cashews, pistachios and reasons. It was good for me and for my baby and was great for dealing with a spot of indigestion too," shared Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Caution: Make sure you talk to a certified nutritionist and gynaecologist to avoid any complications.