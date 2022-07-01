- Health A-Z
It will be imperative for every woman to go for prior counselling when you are trying to have a baby or is just thinking about it. Preconception health care can help you to achieve a healthy pregnancy and baby. Whether it is your first, second, or 4th baby, you will need to plan your pregnancy the right away.
Preconception counselling is necessary for planning a future pregnancy. This is because some women will take a few months to get ready for pregnancy while others might need more time. So, preconception counselling is an important part of a safe and healthy pregnancy. If a couple is planning to have a baby, then they must make sure they are fit enough. Here, visiting a doctor for preconception counselling will allow you to discuss every aspect of the pregnancy. You need to go for counselling at least 3 to 4 months before planning the baby.
Genetic counselling can help to know about various risk factors that your doctor will be able to discuss with you.
After preconception counselling, you will be asked to take medication on time, lose weight, take prenatal vitamins, de-stress by doing meditation, and take vaccines, if you have skipped any of them. Being underweight can also be problematic. So, try to keep your weight within the normal range. A well-balanced lifestyle is key to a healthy pregnancy.
(The article is contributed by Dr Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician &; Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi)
