National Doctor's Day: Importance Of Preconception Counseling Before Planning a Baby

Are you planning to get pregnant? If yes, then you should go for preconception counselling to know about your chances and other related factors.

It will be imperative for every woman to go for prior counselling when you are trying to have a baby or is just thinking about it. Preconception health care can help you to achieve a healthy pregnancy and baby. Whether it is your first, second, or 4th baby, you will need to plan your pregnancy the right away.

Preconception counselling is necessary for planning a future pregnancy. This is because some women will take a few months to get ready for pregnancy while others might need more time. So, preconception counselling is an important part of a safe and healthy pregnancy. If a couple is planning to have a baby, then they must make sure they are fit enough. Here, visiting a doctor for preconception counselling will allow you to discuss every aspect of the pregnancy. You need to go for counselling at least 3 to 4 months before planning the baby.

Know What Happens During Preconception Counselling

Genetic counselling can help to know about various risk factors that your doctor will be able to discuss with you.

Your family history and your partner's family history will be discussed to understand genetic conditions or disorders that may be passed on to a child.

The doctor may ask about hypertension, diabetes, thyroid, mental disorders, eye, and ear problems, birth defects, and other health problems.

You will have to give details about any surgeries, transfusions, allergies you have, or medications you take.

The doctor will ask you about sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), vaginal infections, previous pregnancies, menstrual history, contraceptive use, and uterine abnormalities.

You will be asked to adopt a healthy lifestyle consisting of diet, exercise, and quitting smoking, and alcohol.

You will have to take all the recommended vaccinations by the expert before planning pregnancy.

During preconception counselling, you will have to do some tests like thalassemia screening, rubella, CBC, hepatitis, thyroid, Pap smear, and HIV as suggested by the doctor.

You will have to check your thyroid, lung, liver, breast, and kidney function.

You need to do a pelvic exam, monitor blood pressure, and maintain blood sugar levels in the normal range.

The Last Word

After preconception counselling, you will be asked to take medication on time, lose weight, take prenatal vitamins, de-stress by doing meditation, and take vaccines, if you have skipped any of them. Being underweight can also be problematic. So, try to keep your weight within the normal range. A well-balanced lifestyle is key to a healthy pregnancy.

(The article is contributed by Dr Preethika Shetty, Consultant Obstetrician &; Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Kharadi)