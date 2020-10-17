As we start the festive season with Navratras, a celebration of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, we bring you some unique and popular choices that you may want to opt for. @Shutterstock

As proud parents of a baby girl, you must be looking forward to choosing the perfect name for your tiny tot. As we start the festive season with Navratras, a celebration of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, we bring you some unique and popular choices that you may want to opt for. Goddess Durga, as we all know, stands for feminine power, grace, beauty, purity and strength. She is known by many different names, each one unique to her and all the charms that she embodies. An incarnation or avatar of Goddess Parvati, she is also known as 'the one who is invincible'. What can be a more auspicious name for your daughter than one of the trending variations of Goddess Durga's names?

Goddess Durga names that signify strength and might

Here are a few trending baby names in alphabetical order. Each name is supremely feminine and signifies the strength and might of Goddess Durga.

Aarya: Durga is a form of Goddess Parvati. This is a name for her benevolent form.

Aishani: This name signifies strength, which is synonymous to Goddess Durga. At the same time, it is also feminine.

Dakshyani: This name is a variation of the name of the mighty King Daksha, the father of Goddess Durga.

Jaya: This is another name of Goddess Durga, which means conquest or victorious.

Jayalalitha: This means ‘one who was born to be victorious’. Goddess Durga is known by this name too.

Rima: This short and sweet name represents Goddess Durga in her Shakti avatar. It also means the white antelope.

Goddess Durga names that signify grace and beauty

Goddess Durga, an avatar of Goddess Parvati is a symbol of beauty and grace. Here are a few baby names for your little one that personifies this brilliance of the Goddess.

Anika: This name personifies the grace, brilliance and beauty of Goddess Durga.

Bhargavi: It signifies Goddess Durga in her most beautiful and charming form.

Bhavya: It means one who is beautiful and virtuous just like Goddess Parvati.

Eesha: This name signifies the purest form of Goddess Parvati.

Gauri: This name signifies the beauty of Goddess Durga.

Himani: This name means ‘as beautiful as the glaciers of Himalaya’. It is also another name for Goddess Parvati.

Kaushiki: Goddess Durga is always draped in beautiful silk. This name signifies just that.

Sarbani: A popular Bengali name, it is another name that Goddess Durga is known by.

Sarvani: This name signifies the feminity and grace of Goddess Durga. This name also denotes peace.

Unique Goddess Durga names that signify honesty and purity

An avatar of Goddess Parvati, the consort of Lord Shiva, Goddess Durga is not just about beauty and might. She is also the symbol of purity and honesty. Here are a few baby girl names that signifies this.