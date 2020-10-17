As proud parents of a baby girl you must be looking forward to choosing the perfect name for your tiny tot. As we start the festive season with Navratras a celebration of the nine forms of Goddess Durga we bring you some unique and popular choices that you may want to opt for. Goddess Durga as we all know stands for feminine power grace beauty purity and strength. She is known by many different names each one unique to her and all the charms that she embodies. An incarnation or avatar of Goddess Parvati she is also known as ‘the