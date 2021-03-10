Every parent wants the perfect name for their baby. Now, if you have recently been blessed with a baby boy, you must be wondering what name to call him by. After all, your child is unique, and you want to make sure the entire world knows this. There are many options for you out there. Family and relatives must have given you many options. But if you want something truly unique and profound, then a variation of Lord Shiva’s name is the best for your child. Lord Shiva is one of the most loved gods in the country. Dark and mysterious, this is one god who has managed to capture the imagination of generations and still continue to enthrall people of all ages. A patron of the arts and tranquility, an ascetic and yet the perfect lover and husband, Lord Shiva is one of the three Trimurti along with Brahma and Vishnu. He is also known as the Mahadev. He is the Lord of the Lords. He is Shiva, the Auspicious one, Rudra, the terrific one, Nataraja, the Lord of Dance and Vishwanatha, Lord of the universe. Here we bring to you 20 trending baby names that are variations of Lord Shiva’s many names. Choose the one you like the most. Also Read - Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli unveils daughter’s name; Know what “Vamika” means

20 trending baby names after Lord Shiva

Aniket Lord Shiva, the Wanderer Bavyesh Lord Of The World Chandresh King of the Moon Dayakar Merciful Lord Shiva Ekaaksh One Eyed Shiva Girik Inhabitant of a mountain Havish A person who gives offerings to god Ishaan Lord of wealth Jatin The auspicious one Kshrugal A name of God Shiva (three city of demons). Lavitra A trending baby boy name meaning Lord Shiva Mrigasya One of the many names of Lord Shiva Nandin Follower of Shiva Obalesh Another name for Lord Shiva Praneel Life giving Ranesh Greatest of all warriors Sarvad Benevolent, All giving Trijal Another name for Lord Shiva Umesh God of Uma Varesh Giver Of Boons Yajat Sacred / Holy / Divine

