Caesarean delivery, also known as a caesarean section or C-section, is the surgical delivery of a baby by making incision (cut) in the skin through the mother’s abdomen (belly) and uterus (womb). Some caesarean deliveries are planned and scheduled. Others may be done as a result of problems that occur during labour. Medical conditions which may make a caesarean delivery more likely include abnormal foetal heart rate, abnormal position of the foetus or placental complications. Bleeding, infection, blood clots and difficulty urinating are some risks of this procedure. This might sound crazy and difficult, but sometimes it is necessary. Myths surrounding caesarean delivery are also partly responsible for creating fear of the procedure. But the truth is that this fear will stay with you no matter which delivery method you choose since it is associated with the love and care you have for your child. Caesarean delivery has become much safer over the years. Here are some of the myths and facts about C-section births.

Myth: Once you have a C-section delivery, you will always go through it

Fact: It is generally believed that having a C-section delivery means that you may have to go through this process again in your next delivery. But this is not true. There are several women who do end up giving birth naturally after their first delivery was through a c-section. The only risk that c-section causes to future delivery is scar rupture. During the c-section, the doctors open up the abdomen and take the baby out and this leaves a scar in the mother’s abdomen. Scars like this can rupture in subsequent labour and birth.

Myth: C-section delivery is not painful

Fact: While most of the mothers are scared to have a c-section delivery, there is a small group of women who actually prefer it as they think it is painless. You may not feel pain during the procedure due to anesthesia. But, after the delivery, when the effect of anesthesia wears off, you feel pain. This pain can last for more than 10 days while the pain caused by normal deliveries lasts for only 2 minutes.

Myth: Can’t breastfeed properly

Fact: Anesthesia given to you for surgery does not affect your capacity to breastfeed your own baby. You may have problems adjusting to breastfeeding and may even require the help of a caregiver, but this has less to do with the way you have delivered the day and more to do with practice.

Myth: Cannot walk for weeks

Fact: Yes, the pain of c-section delivery will remain with you for days. But this pain is not so severe that you cannot even walk. Women have walked and even driven cars just days after having a baby through c-section delivery. It is best, of course, to take rest so that your body can better deal with the pain. Depending on your pain resistance, you can very easily walk around your home.

Myth: Women don’t face vaginal bleeding after a c-section

Fact: Vaginal bleeding is not because of baby birth. It is because your uterus is healing itself from the placental separation and shrinking back to its pre-pregnancy size. C-section delivery is not special, so you can expect vaginal bleeding.