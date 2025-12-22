Mumbai Cricketer Shardul Thakur Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife

Shardul Thakur, an all rounder player in India, and his wife Mittali Parulkar have been blessed with a baby boy. On Sunday, the cricketer disclosed the good news to the fans in an emotional post on the social media.

On Instagram, Shardul shared the happy experience with a touching post, telling how the couple had kept this secret for nine months. He shared on his Instagram story about the process of waiting, faith, and love. The announcement was accompanied by a poster with the text, We are blessed with a Baby Boy! which is a special mark in the life of the couple. The messages flowed with congratulating new parents and overwhelmed the social media, with the fans, other cricketers, and well wishers rushing in to congratulate the new parents. The news of Shardul and Mittali was readily received, and this indicates how popular and loved the cricketer is by his fans.

The post by Shardul had this in Instagram story: "Hidden beneath parents' hearts, protected by silence, faith, and endless love. Our little secret is finally here. Welcome, baby boy, the dream we held quietly for 9 beautiful months," which was accompanied by a poster announcing "We are blessed with a Baby Boy.

In November 2021, Shardul Thakur and Mittali Parulkar became engaged and got married on February 28, 2023. Mittali is a professional baker who is a native of Kolhapur. The couple have regularly given glimpses of their personal life to the fans since they got married, and the birth of their baby boy is a new start for them.

At the career level, Shardul still manages to stick to his cricketing engagements. He has played 13 Tests, 47 One Day International matches, and 25 T20 International matches, where he has established his name as a reliable seam-bowling all-rounder. Earlier, he was sold off by Lucknow Super Giants to the Mumbai Indians, which has created a lot of buzz before the next season of the Indian Premier League.

Some Ways To Take Care After Pregnancy

Here are some after pregnancy care tips that a woman should take care of

Rest

Rest is really important as it is very important for the mother to physically recover as her body goes through a major change, and the partner should be supportive.

Nutrition

It is also very important to intake good nutrition and should eat foods that are rich in nutrition for energy.

Start With Gentle Exercise

A mother should start with gentle exercises that aren't too heavy on the body, keeping the doctor in the loop about resuming exercises.

Seek Support

Delivering a baby can take a lot of mental and physical toll on the mother's body, and it is really important to seek support after pregnancy as much as one did during that time.

Overall, As the couple welcomes their baby boy, they are ready to take on the responsibilities of being parents and as they share their joy with the world. Fans are very welcoming and are giving their best wishes on the post.