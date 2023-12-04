Mona Singh Talks About What Led Her To Freeze Her Eggs: 'It's Not A Big Deal'

"You will go through mood swings, your body will change a bit with hormones being injected. You will feel bloated and some days you may not feel good about yourself," said the actor.

Mona Singh -- an actor and television presenter, who became a popular household name through her hit television show 'Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin' that aired in the early 2000s -- recently gave an interview to 'Humans of Bombay', during which she opened up about her life and career, her relationships, and such. Among other things, the 42-year-old -- who got married in 2019 -- also talked about the decision to freeze her eggs.

"It is not a big deal," the actor said about her decision to freeze her eggs. "Our family gynaecologist, who is no more now, came over for dinner with his wife and told my parents and me that I should think of freezing my eggs, because the [biological] clock is ticking. He said, 'Even if you do not want to get married in the next five years, at least you have this. You have frozen your eggs and whenever you want to have a baby, you can rely on it'."

Singh said it made sense to her, and she wondered how much time would the entire procedure take. The doctor told her it would take around three to six months, and that it could be painful as well. "You will go through mood swings, your body will change a bit with hormones being injected. You will feel bloated and some days you may not feel good about yourself. But, it is only three-six months; you do it once and you forget about it," the actor said during the interview. She joked that she could postpone marriage and not be pressured to choose the "wrong guy".

TRENDING NOW

Singh added that her mother accompanied her for all the tests, and she did the procedure in Pune. "I took a break from TV, I took a break from work. I was not doing anything. I was at home. And, in four months, we finished the procedure. Back then, it was expensive, but it isn't now. It has become pretty affordable for everybody. You can even take a loan for egg freezing. Women should consider [freezing their eggs] if they are not planning to get married soon."

Across the world, many women freeze their eggs when they want to delay their pregnancy. Since the biological clock is a real problem for women wherein conceiving a baby beyond a certain age gets difficult, egg freezing offers a solution. People who are in their 20s and 30s freeze their eggs (when they are of decent quality) so that when they are ready to get pregnant in the future, these healthy eggs can be utilised.

You may like to read

Dr Parul Gupta, fertility expert, Nova Southend IVF and Fertility, Delhi had previously told this outlet that egg freezing, also known as oocyte cryopreservation in medical terms, is a fertility preservation technique in which eggs are extracted from the ovaries and frozen to be used in the future to achieve pregnancy using Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures.