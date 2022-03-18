Molar Pregnancy: Rare Pregnancy Complication That Leads To Abnormal Growth of Cells In Placenta; Symptoms And Risk Factors To Know

This is a rare pregnancy complication marked by abnormal growth of the cells in the placenta. Know about Sunita's case (name changed) from discovery to treatment and results.

When a woman is pregnant, her body experiences numerous physical and hormonal changes. It's a delicate time, and even the tiniest error might have an impact on the baby within the womb. However, there are situations when natural circumstances obstruct the birth of a healthy child. Molar pregnancy is one of these issues.

Molar pregnancy, also known as hydatidiform mole, is a rare pregnancy complication marked by abnormal growth of the cells (trophoblasts) that develop into the placenta. In the simplest terms, Molar pregnancy is an abnormal form of pregnancy in which a non-viable fertilized egg implants in the uterus and will fail to come to term. We can say that it is an uncommon type of pregnancy where a baby does not develop. It is the result of a genetic error during the fertilization process that leads to the growth of abnormal tissue within the uterus.

According to a report by NCBI, In India and the Middle East, the incidence of molar pregnancy is estimated at 1 in 160 pregnancies. TheHealthSite.comspoke to Dr. Ananya R, Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Ayu Health Hospitals to understand more about this condition and what increases the chance of a woman.

Types of Molar Pregnancy

There are two types of molar pregnancies complete and partial.

Complete Molar Pregnancy

In a complete molar pregnancy, the sperm fertilises with an empty egg causing the tissue to grow and form grape-like clusters. These clusters trigger hCG levels and feed on them. These tissues can sometimes grow into a cancerous malignancy known as Choriocarcinoma.

Partial Pregnancy

In a partial pregnancy, two sperms fertilise a single egg. In normal cases, this would lead to the formation of twins, but in molar pregnancies, the foetus has too many chromosomes and eventually dies. Although, there have been cases where one of the foetuses is viable and the other molar, leaving the mothers to decide to terminate the pregnancy or risk cancer.

Statistics:

Its incidence in India has been estimated at around 1 in 150-160 pregnancies

80% of molar pregnancies resolve on treatment and adequate follow-ups

15% persists as a residual mole, requiring further treatment

5% leads to molar pregnancy cancer, otherwise known as Choriocarcinoma

Symptoms and Risk Factors of Molar Pregnancy

The signs and symptoms of molar pregnancy are frequently confused with those of a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy. That's why doctors will follow up by reading your hCG levels and performing an ultrasound to identify the proper diagnosis. That way they can give you the right treatment.But some specific signs, besides high levels of hCG, that indicate molar pregnancy include:

A history of missed menstruation with a positive urine pregnancy test (UPT)

Severe nausea and vomiting during pregnancy (Hyperemesis gravidarum)

Passage of grape-like clusters with bleeding from the vagina

Thyrotoxicosis (excess of thyroid hormone in your body) causing pre-eclampsia (pregnancy complication causing high blood pressure) in advanced pregnancy

There can be several risk factors for molar pregnancy, such as being pregnant over 35 or under 20. Apart from this, women who have had a molar pregnancy once are at risk of it again. One in 100 women has a second molar pregnancy.

Treatment for Molar Pregnancy

The treatment for molar pregnancy is a surgical procedure called dilatation and suction evacuation (D&E). For the process, doctors will insert a device through your cervix to reach the uterus and suction out the molar tissue away. Though, in some rare cases, molar tissues can return after a D&E and grow to form a tumour called gestational trophoblastic neoplasia (GTN). GTN is treated with chemotherapy or a hysterectomy if needed.

The following is the typical procedure followed in the evaluation and treatment of a molar pregnancy.

A baseline for the hCG level is set after the first USG test After thorough investigation and counselling, the patient is posted for surgical exploration under general anaesthesia Surgical exploration is followed by USG to confirm complete evacuation Weekly hCG tests are required for 6-8 weeks till it becomes negative and then monthly follow-up is needed for the next 8-12 months Patients are advised to avoid pregnancies for a period of 1 year by using oral contraceptives or barrier contraception. Copper-t is to be avoided. Prophylactic treatments are recommended in high-risk pregnancies and for patients who cannot come for follow-ups.

Know about Sunita's case (name changed) from discovery to treatment and results:

Sunita was a 26-year-old woman who had been married for two years when she came in for a pregnancy confirmation. This was her first pregnancy, and she had no prior pregnancies, abortions, or medical complications. At roughly 8 weeks, the first scans revealed no evidence of gestational sac, foetal pole, or cardiac activity, but grape-like clusters of blood vessels and tissue, confirming a molar pregnancy.

After further evaluation, the - hCG levels were found to be significantly higher than normal. Beta-hCG is a shorthand term for blood test used to measure hCG levels in early pregnancy. HCG is a hormone that is present in pregnancy. This hormone is produced as early as 10 days after conception, and a level that is higher than normal can confirm pregnancy.

Sunita was counselled and scheduled for a dilatation and suction evacuation (D&E) under short general anaesthesia after a complete blood analysis and chest x-ray. D&E is a molar pregnancy surgery done under general anaesthesia in which the surgeon opens up (dilates) the cervix (womb entrance) and gently suctions out as many molar tissues as possible.

She was then discharged with instructions to return weekly for - hCG monitoring, until the levels were zero, and to have a USG follow-up after a week.

The follow-up USG (Ultrasound Sonography Test) showed no retained products of conception (RPOC) and the -hCG had reduced to 50% in the first week. The patient was observed through follow-up appointments.

In Asian women, 1 in 150 pregnant women may have a molar pregnancy. Like in Sunita's case, early diagnosis is very crucial in complete management and cure from the complications that molar pregnancies can cause. In recent years a 100% cure rate is being achieved and successful pregnancies are established after treatment.

Hence, make sure you book your antenatal appointments and check-ups early to ensure a healthy pregnancy.