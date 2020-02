Besides higher rates of postpartum depression, teenage mothers also experience higher rates of depression.

A new study has revealed that two out of three young mothers have at least one mental health issue. Teen mothers have a much higher prevalence of mental health challenges than mothers aged 21 and older and teens who aren’t parents – it said.

Researchers found that almost 40 per cent of young moms have more than one mental health issue, including depression, a range of anxiety disorders and hyperactivity. This is up to four times higher than in mothers aged 21 years or older and teens without children, the researchers said.

Their finding is published in the Journal of Adolescent Health.

Identifying and treating mental health issues in young mothers is important as their health also affects the wellbeing of their children – the study noted.

Effects of Teenage Pregnancy

Earlier, a Canadian study had also revealed that women who get pregnant during their teenage years are more likely to fall victim to poverty, have poorer mental health and have higher rates of substance use. The study was published in the Journal of Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology.

Teen moms are more likely to experience postpartum depression than women aged 25 and older – according to some studies.

One study reported that teen mothers face significant levels of stress that can then lead to increased mental health concerns. Besides higher rates of postpartum depression, teenage mothers also experience higher rates of depression.

Research have also linked teen mothers to higher rates of suicidal ideation. They are also more likely to experience posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) than other teenage women, as well.

What causes mental health concerns in young moms?

One possible reason could be that teen moms are more likely to have gone through mental and/or physical abuse.

Such mothers are more likely to fall in demographic categories that make the risk of mental illness higher. For example, having parents with low education levels, living in chaotic and unstable home environments or living in low-income communities.

In addition, teenage mothers may experience significant levels of stress that can increase risk for mental health disorders.

How young moms can take care of their mental health

Identifying the risks and seeking support from others can really improve a teen mom’s mental health. Teens moms can seek support of their parents, grandparents, friends, adult role models, physicians and other healthcare providers.

Seeking prenatal care as early as from the first trimester can significantly reduce stress and pressure. It can promote better outcomes, both during pregnancy and afterward.

