In a first researchers have identified a screening tool that may help diagnose depressive symptoms and other mental disorders in early pregnancy. The study published in the journal Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica indicates that questions typically asked new mothers to screen for depression after giving birth can also help to detect mental disorders during early pregnancy. Speaking to the media the researchers noted that “The Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale seems to be a valuable screening tool to detect depressive symptoms as well as other mental disorders during early pregnancy”. Mental Disorders During Pregnancy For the study the team analysed