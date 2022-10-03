Men Undergo Menopause Too: All You Need To Know About Andropause Or Male Menopause

Like women, men undergoing menopause or andropause also experience weight gain, mood swings and hot flashes.

Menopause can be unpleasant, but it is inevitable in a woman's life. This stage of a woman's life is commonly understood as the end of her reproductive years or natural fertility. Many people think that menopause is just for women, which is not true. Contrary to popular belief, men undergo something like menopause too, though not all of them, and it is termed as andropause or male menopause.

We spoke to Dr. Esha Sharma, Fertility Consultant at Nova IVF Fertility East, Siliguri, to learn more about andropause and if this condition can impact male fertility. Excerpts follow:

Q. How is andropause different from menopause?

Dr. Esha Sharma: Andropause is characterized by a drop in testosterone levels in men who are older than 50 years of age. However, unlike menopause which affects all women, andropause occurs in only some men. Andropause implies a change in male hormonal levels due to several ageing factors. Hormonal changes are a normal part of ageing in both men and women, it is just that these changes occur in men later than in women.

In most cases, testosterone peaks during puberty and early stages of adulthood in men, however, the levels may witness a decline around the age of 40 and testosterone reaches 50 per cent of the peak level by the age of 60+. In men, testosterone is responsible for voice changes, increased muscle mass and hair growth in males. As men age, the testosterone levels decline, and men experience a change in physical and psychological symptoms.

Q. What are the symptoms associated with andropause?

Dr. Esha Sharma: Men undergoing menopause usually experience the below stated symptoms:

Reduced Sex Drive

Lethargy

Depression & Mood Swings

Loss of Muscle Mass

Gain of Body Fat

Hot Flashes

Loss of Hair

Does andropause impact male fertility?

Dr. Esha Sharma: While the onset of menopause in women implies that women are no longer fertile, andropause does not necessarily mean the same in the case of men. Andropause may cause problems such as impotence or erectile dysfunction which may make it difficult to conceive, however, it does not completely wipe out chances of conception. However, lowered testosterone levels can result in low sperm count or production of lower quality sperms in men which may make pregnancy difficult. Even if pregnancy occurs, a poor-quality sperm can result in certain problems for the baby including birth defects and congenital diseases.

Even though the chances are rare, men with andropause are more likely to have children with conditions such as autism and schizophrenia. A poor-quality sperm because of andropause also increases chances of a possible miscarriage.

Q. What are the treatments options for andropause?

Dr. Esha Sharma: In case you are going through andropause, you can consider replacing testosterone in your blood with the help of simple medical procedures undertaken under a doctor's advice. Testosterone supplements in the form of capsules, pills and injections can also help in increasing its level in your body and managing andropause symptoms. However, it is advisable to consume only those supplements that have been prescribed by your doctor.

You can also try using a skin patch containing testosterone which will aid the hormone in penetrating your body through your skin. You can apply a skin patch on any dry area of your skin post which the hormone will be secreted to your bloodstream.

However, before considering any supplementary testosterone medicine, it is advisable to consult your doctor and inform him/her about any underlying conditions that you may have. For instance, men with prostrate or breast cancer are not advised to take such supplements. Men suffering from a heart disease are also not advised the same.

Q. How would you like to conclude this discussion.

Dr. Esha Sharma: Andropause is a natural part of ageing in men, it does not make you any less masculine. Even though it does not occur in every male, it is still normal. If you are 50 or older and are experiencing any symptoms that are out-of-ordinary and are indicate of andropause, it is advisable to consult a doctor who can help you with managing your symptoms causing least discomfort to you. It is recommended to not self-medicate when going through andropause.