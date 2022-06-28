Men Rush To Get Vasectomy Procedure Done Post US Abortion Ruling To Support Women: How Does This Help?

A considerable number of men are planning to get a vasectomy as a response to the overturning of Roe Vs Wade in the United States. Men have claimed that vasectomy is the only way women's reproductive health can be protected.

The United State Supreme Court's decision to overturn the abortion law has already started having long term implications on people especially women. Becoming pregnant is a very big deal for women. There are women who become pregnant but has to terminate it dude to health issues, there are women who never wish to get pregnant, there are also people who want to have a child at the right time as per their convenience. The new law passed by the Supreme Court has stripped them off of all the above options. When the first draft regarding the ban was passed in May, women had begun stockpiling birth control pills and contraceptives due to the fear of what might happen. Online searches regarding vasectomy had also sudden gone up. As a response to the law men have now started to avail the option of getting a vasectomy in order to protect the women they care about from unwanted stress.

As the entire country and the government bodies focus on the abortion law and women's rights, men are taking this as an opportunity to take control of the reproductive health and getting a vasectomy in response to these attacks on women. They are doing his as an act of love and respect.

What Is Vasectomy?

Vasectomy is a very simply surgery. It involves the process of cutting or blocking the tube through which the sperm travels. This way, the pathway of the sperm is blocked. If men undergo this process, women have nothing to worry about because pregnancy after vasectomy is impossible.

Both male and female sterilization process have been deemed as safe, permanent and an effective method of contraception. But, as compared to female sterilization, vasectomy is very less popular in the US. But given the circumstances in the country, this is the safest decision one can take.

How Will This Benefit Women?

A vasectomy is nearly 100% effective.

This process will ensure that a women can never accidentally get pregnant. It is the safest method for women living in a country where abortion is banned.

In very rare cases if a woman wanted to get pregnant, the tubes can be rejoined. If that happens, sperm could leave the body and cause a pregnancy. Make note that this is a difficult procedure and might not be successful.

Vasectomy is a much safer method than female sterilization or tubal ligation.

The sterilization process does not affect physical pursuits, it only prevent accidental and unwanted pregnancy.